Once again, Irish eyes are smilin’ down on Butte as Montana’s premier Irish festival, An Ri Ra, comes to the Original Mine Friday-Sunday, with its promise of quality Irish music and dance.

Besides music and dance, on tap will be workshops, a speaker series and — for even more fun — an addition of Irish road bowling to the weekend of festivities.

While many of the events will take place at the Original Mine, there are other venues being put to good use as well, including the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St., Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse, 155 W. Granite St., St. Mary's Church, which is across from the Original Mine gate, and the Butte Brewing Company, 465 E. Galena St.

The schedule of events includes:

FRIDAY SPEAKER SERIES

10 a.m.: “Irish Stories Through Song” with Ciara Ryan, Butte Brewing Co.

11 a.m.: “The Journey of Irish Musicians” with Winifred Horan and Katie Grennan, Butte Brewing Co.

Noon: “The Story of Us: The Women Who Shaped Montana,” Butte Brewing Co.

12:30 p.m.: Flag-raising ceremony, Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse

2 p.m.: “Genealogy and Beyond: Finding the Facts and Finding the Story” with Christy Leskovar, Butte-Silver Bow Archives

FRIDAY ENTERTAINMENT

All are at the Original.

2 p.m.: Dublin Gulch

3:20 p.m.: Tiernan Irish Dancers

4:20 p.m.: Trinity Irish Dancers

5:20 p.m.: Padraig Allen & McLean Avenue Band

6:50 p.m.: The Jeremiahs

8:10 p.m.: Trinity Irish Dancers

9 p.m.: Reverie Road

SATURDAY EVENTS

9 a.m.: Road bowling, the Original

9-11 a.m.: Irish language course for beginners with Debbie Smith, Butte-Silver Bow Archives

SATURDAY ENTERTAINMENT

All are at the Original

Noon: Montana Irish Dance, featuring Missoula and Helena

1 p.m.: Montana Irish Dance showcase

1:10 p.m.: Dublin Gulch

2:30 p.m.: Trinity Irish Dancers

3-4:15 p.m.: Trinity Irish Dance workshop ($5 for each participant)

3:10 p.m.: Reverie Road

4:30 p.m.: Tiernan Irish Dancers Butte

5:20 p.m.: Trinity Irish Dancers

6 p.m.: The Jeremiahs

7:20 p.m.: Trinity Irish Dancers

8:20 p.m.: Padraig Allen & McLean Avenue Band

9:20 p.m.: An Ri Ra raffle drawing

9:40 p.m.: The Scattering