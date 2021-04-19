Kristin Chiamulera: Butte school board trustee candidate

Kristin Chiamulera
What issues would be priorities for you if elected, or re-elected, to the school board?
1) Upgrades and improvements to Butte High School to increase safety and security within the school.
2) Expand dual credit options for both 2-year and 4-year college bound students.
3) Focus on both recruitment and retention of staff at Butte High.
What might you offer the board in terms of personal or professional life experience?
As a mother of 3 girls, ranging from in ages 14 to 6, I bring a parent’s passion to the work that would be involved. I have served on the PIE (Partners in Education) board at Ramsay as a standard volunteer and as President for over 6 years in my kids’ time at Ramsay Elementary. In addition to volunteering with their school, I have been a committed volunteer with their activities. We are a very active and busy 4-H family, and I have served as a volunteer, leader, and Board of Directors member in different capacities since 2016.
Professionally, I would bring a strong knowledge of policy adaptation and the ability to help manage the collective bargaining process for employees of the district. In my years in management and human resources, I would help to set the vision and goals for the district, while also making sure the voices of the taxpayers are heard. I am interested in the overall success of students and staff in the district.
Students and staff are emerging from an unprecedented and deeply challenging time tied to COVID-19. What can the board do to support the district and its students as this emergence proceeds?
There are so many things to work through as we emerge out of this pandemic, and hopefully into a more normal 2021-2022 school year. A few things that would be of first consideration would be as follows:
1) Balance budgets after unforeseen expenses due to the pandemic
2) Provide wrap around services to students as mental health issues have risen
3) Attend to employee morale, as their jobs have changed and the importance and hard work of teachers and school staff is more visible than ever
4) Create more plans pro-actively for unforeseen future issues