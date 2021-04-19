Kristin Chiamulera: Butte school board trustee candidate

Kristin Chiamulera

What issues would be priorities for you if elected, or re-elected, to the school board?

1) Upgrades and improvements to Butte High School to increase safety and security within the school.

2) Expand dual credit options for both 2-year and 4-year college bound students.

3) Focus on both recruitment and retention of staff at Butte High.

What might you offer the board in terms of personal or professional life experience?

As a mother of 3 girls, ranging from in ages 14 to 6, I bring a parent’s passion to the work that would be involved. I have served on the PIE (Partners in Education) board at Ramsay as a standard volunteer and as President for over 6 years in my kids’ time at Ramsay Elementary. In addition to volunteering with their school, I have been a committed volunteer with their activities. We are a very active and busy 4-H family, and I have served as a volunteer, leader, and Board of Directors member in different capacities since 2016.