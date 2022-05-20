Jordan arrived 02/26/2022 along with the rest of his litter. They were transfers from another rescue person. All our dogs... View on PetFinder
A Butte woman pleaded not guilty Monday at the Russell Smith Federal Courthouse in Missoula to four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances from four different health care facilities in Butte-Silver Bow, Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Powell counties.
“Wolverine sightings are very rare. And so it's pretty special when you get to see one," said one Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks employee.
Nicholas John Jaeger says he exercised "justifiable use of force" in the fatal shooting of another man during a bounty hunt in Butte last December.
Opioid-related overdoses due to fentanyl took 35 lives in Butte-Silver Bow County from 2011 to 2020, and although final county data isn’t in for 2021, local officials expect higher numbers.
Butte's Alicia Kachmarik bet the field during the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs this past Saturday and thanks to longshot Rich Strike, came out ahead.
There is a simple reason Buddy Fisher bought Montana Muffler and Supply. He loves Butte, particularly Uptown Butte.
An explosion just after 9 p.m. Tuesday destroyed a greenhouse at 1457 Sunset Road in Butte.
Police blotter: Assault with rifle; challenging officer to fight; arrest on felony warrants; miscellaneous reports
Here's the latest from the police blotter.
Multiple stolen vehicles, probation violation and more