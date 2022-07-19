It's back: Delayed fire season arriving now in southwest Montana

A wet April, May and June has largely kept wildfires at bay in southwest Montana, including Butte-Silver Bow, but the county’s top fire official says that could change with hot, dry weather seemingly settling in for a stay.

In just the past four days, a wildfire north of Helena and a larger one in southeastern Idaho close to Montana have sprung up and more are likely on the way.

“Anytime we have a really good, wet spring and a wet, early summer like we had this year, it’s really good at putting off the fire season or delaying the fire season — it makes our fire season shorter — but it doesn’t put it to an end,” said Butte-Silver Bow Fire Chief Zach Osborne.

As of Tuesday morning, the only area fire restriction in place was a ban on “outdoor burning,” also called “open burning,” that requires burn permits. Those include bonfires, rubbish fires or burning slash piles in locations where the fires are not contained in an incinerator, outdoor fireplace or barbecue grills or pits.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation ran a large ad in Sunday’s editions of The Montana Standard saying fire danger is increasing and “Outdoor Burning Closed” in Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Butte-Silver Bow, Granite and Powell counties.

In small print at the bottom it says ‘All burn permits invalid” but restriction designations can be confusing. The ad is speaking to fires that require permits. They are now suspended in those counties as well as Beaverhead, Madison and Jefferson counties.

Osborne said Monday there were no “stage restrictions” in place in Butte-Silver Bow or neighboring counties. Yet.

Stage 1 restrictions ban campfires on state or federal forest lands except in developed recreational sites, among other things. But even under Stage 1, people in Butte can do most things they do at home, including using backyard fire pits if safety protocols are met.

Stage 2 restrictions ban more fire activities, but so far, none are in place. Stage 1 restrictions were imposed in early July last year, a very active wildfire season in Montana and the Pacific Northwest.

Osborne said wet springs and early summers can be a double-edged sword in western Montana.

“It’s great for the lakes, it’s great for the rivers,” Osborne said. “Ultimately though, it puts moisture into the ground and those ground fuels — the grasses and shrubs on the ground — they grow and they grow big and lush.

“Well, you get a couple of days and weeks like we’re seeing now — 90-degree temperatures with hot winds — and those ground fuels dry up considerably fast, really fast. You can just about see the color of the grass turn and get that shade of brown.”

Substantially high snowpack is also good for the lakes and rivers, Osborne said, but it doesn’t take very long for hot, dry, windy weather to diminish its effects on staving off wildfire season.

A wildfire was reported Saturday in the Gates of the Mountains Wilderness area north of Helena and had grown to 150 acres as of Monday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

A larger fire first reported on Sunday in southeastern Idaho near Salmon was sending drift smoke across southwest Montana, including Butte, filling the Summit Valley with a light haze. That fire, called the Moose Fire, had burned about 3,600 acres in the Salmon-Challis National Forest as of Tuesday morning.

Elsewhere across western Montana, crews were dispatched to at least 10 reports of smoke or wildfires from Saturday through Monday afternoon, the Missoulian reported, including a small one in the Bitterroot National Forest that created smoke visible from Hamilton.

The best thing that could happen in southwest Montana now, Osborne said, is an occasional rain storm to replenish ground moisture.

But some areas were under high-wind and red-flag warnings on Monday and sunny skies with highs in the 80s are forecast through at least next Monday. Osborne won’t be surprised if that continues for quite a while.

But the wet spring and early summer did delay fire season this year, he said, and those seasons typically wind down by mid to late September.