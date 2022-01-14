Homeward for Heroes; honoring heroes with healing

Healing takes on a very Montana flavor when Homeward for Heroes, a unique nonprofit program for veterans, embarks on one of its week-long journeys touring old mines and ghost towns between campfires.

Town Pump Charitable Foundation donated toward Operation Disconnect to Reconnect.

Operation Disconnect to Reconnect is an Old West Montana Trek that Dan Reese and Laura Reese organize from Kalispell. Spouses, law enforcement, firefighters and first responders are also welcome.

“These participants will not only be enjoying Montana's history, but it will facilitate our mission. Our goal is to get them to open up on their hardships and create a bond with others,” said Dan Reese, adding that settings include key campsite campfires in remote locations.

“Being a 20-year veteran myself, I have noticed that veterans trust veterans. We will share our service-connected hardship (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) experiences with each other,” added Dan, a 20-year military vet himself and Sergeant first class in the Montana National Guard.

Last July, Town Pump helped HH guide 23 veterans—women and men, ages 19 to 75—on a 10-day trip to “disconnect to reconnect” in what the Reeses dub the Old West Montana Trek

Traveling by caravan in their own vehicles, vets followed the Reese’s’ lead Jeep. They started in the Bitterroot.

Wilderness and hit Lost Trail Pass, Bannack State Park, Elkhorn State Park, Nevada City, Virginia City, Butte, Wicks Tunnel near Boulder, Helena ghost towns and toured the Old Prison in Deer Lodge.

The group finished at Herd 2 Human Ranch Equestrian Center, an equine-assisted therapy partner located in Clinton, Montana that helps vets and first responders alleviate PTSD and Traumatic Brain Injury.

“We like to network with other non-profits as much as possible,” said Laura. Town Pump covered fuel costs, food, activities, and some camping fees at national forests or Bureau of Land Management sites. “That’s in a nutshell how Town Pump helps us,” said Laura. “With rising gas prices, it really helps us fund our gas. That’s a huge help for us.”

Last summer’s fires, however, rerouted the trekkers a bit.

“It was fairly hot, and the fires took us in diﬀerent directions,” said Laura. “It’s a short summer season, but we do as many as we can in Montana.”

As for savory campfire food, HH provides gift cards, based on a governmental per diem, to participants.

“Everybody has diﬀerent dietary needs,” she said. “We have dinner together when we are camping, but people can provide their own food, as well. Nothing is paid out of pocket by them.”

Homeward for Heroes has existed since 2015, but the nonprofit status started in 2018, when funders began backing the treks.

“We were shelling out of our own pockets before,” said Dan.

On top of five treks per year, including Moab, Utah, for hundreds of vets, the Reese’s also oﬀer crucial meet-and-greet events around Montana for thousands.

Their goals are to help vets cope with PTSD, suicide prevention and reintroduce them back into society after traumatic deployments.

“We try to surround veterans with other vets on treks as an extended family so no one fights their battles alone,” said Laura.

Last year, in the Flathead Valley alone, the Reese’s and their board of directors helped prevent 15 suicides among vets “just by reaching out.”

Dan understands their plight, as he served eight years as an active-duty United States Marine, four years in active-duty U.S. Army and eight years in the National Guard. He experienced dangerous uprisings in the Philippines and Desert Storm and twice deployed to Afghanistan.

“My inspiration was for everything that I’ve been through and fellow soldiers that I’ve lost,” he said. “I’ve wondered, ‘What was the diﬀerence between them and me? Why was it them and not me?’ I had an epiphany, sitting at the campfire. With that, we started doing Homeward for Heroes with some close friends before we were a nonprofit.”

One Navy corpsman, disabled and suffering from PTSD, did not talk on his first HH trek. On his second trek, he slowly opened up, then by his third trek, he was talking.

A typical trek begins with a light-hearted introductory campfire. The days include building and traveling, campfire rules and sharing activities in which vets write down personal demons and toss them into the fire. They also release balloons into the night that symbolically help them release burdens. “We kinda build on it all week,” said Dan, who personally has walked in on fellow soldiers’ suicide at- tempts. “When you get into some of these PTSD triggers, it can be very scary, so we put rules out there for them to follow. We don’t record it. It's all about that deep bond and trust.”

The July trek drew many more vets than during the 2020 pandemic, when only nine participated. The latest adventure was the second time Town Pump donated to the program. Growing in popularity, the trek lists filled up in three days last spring.

“We had $3,000 in the checking account at the time,” said Dan.

“So Town Pump made this possible,” added Laura.

Additional do- nations from the Whitefish Com- munity Foundation and anonymous matching donors, HH raised $6,200 in one day for the 2021 trek. Staying reconnected remains a main goal, as Homeward for Heroes invites all trek alumni to a bigger reunion next year.

The monthly meetings in the Flathead give vets a place to go for the holidays, too.

“We cook, we sit around the campfire, we do various activities, for Thanksgiving and Christmas,” said Laura. “We cook for 20-something vets. We open that to as many veterans who want to go.”

Calling from the Mojave Desert recently, the Reese’s are all in. Recently they took part in a Warriors Run for Veterans, a vehicle-driven fundraiser separate from Homeward for Heroes.

“By sharing these trouble memories with each other, it will start the healing process and create a bond. By end of our trek, we will have made new friends to lean on in a time of need,” said Dan.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Cell (406) 471-0513

