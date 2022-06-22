Hiker and biker bond in Anaconda

ANACONDA – The adventure bicyclist, a native of Beijing, and the veteran trail trekker from North Carolina found common ground in Anaconda.

Gin Chao, 57, who lives now in Salt Lake City, and Scott “Metric Ton” Lantay, 58, a resident of Asheville, met when the two found lodging this week at Pintler’s Portal Hostel.

Lantay got tagged with his trail nickname when he started the Pacific Coast Trail in 2018 with a backpack that weighed more than 100 pounds, an anomaly during a time of ultralight gear.

Both men expressed appreciation for the beauty and hospitality of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County and both men admired the hostel’s accommodations.

“This is a nice place,” Chao said. “For cyclists, this is heaven. People are nice here.”

Lantay was about to abandon his second attempt to through-hike the Continental Divide Trail. It was his second visit to Anaconda.

He said abundant wildfires thwarted his last outing on the CDT. This time, he encountered deep snow, raging creeks at trail crossings, and love. He met a woman he describes enthusiastically and emphatically as his soul mate, having known her for about 35 days.

Lantay said he has completed the Appalachian Trail and the Pacific Crest Trail. He said he carried an especially heavy pack on his PCT trek because he wanted to get in shape.

The logs for the China Lake Mountain Rescue Group for July 2018 describe a search for Lantay who had advised a friend several days before that the trail was “kicking his butt” and then gone quiet. He turned out to be fine.

Chao grew up in Beijing but moved to the United States decades ago with $80 in his pocket. He works as a baker and is an avid telemark skier.

His past bicycle outings in Montana included a trip in Glacier National Park on the Inside North Fork Road.

This year he biked through the Bitterroot Valley and then turned on the Skalkaho Road. At one point, drenched by cold rain, he flirted with hypothermia. A few days later he said he still felt cold.

When Chao hit Montana Highway 1 he turned toward Anaconda and said he was glad he did.

He rides a Surly brand bicycle but seems anything but.

Chao grinned when Lantay talked about being in love. And that was often.

