Dillon held the lead late in the game but couldn’t hold on, losing to Hamilton 8-4. A five-run sixth inning from Hamilton ended up being the difference in the game.

The Beavers scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning to capture their first lead of the game. Four errors in the field were costly for the Beavers.

Adyson Creighton was in the pitcher’s circle for Dillon, allowing eight hits and eight runs while striking out five batters through six innings.

Tyler Gibson led the Beavers offensively, driving in two runs and hitting a double. Kinsey Creighton and Emily Brevig each batted in one run.

Hamilton was strong defensively and didn’t commit a single error.

The Beavers are scheduled to play their next game against Frenchtown on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Baseball

Sidney 7, Butte Central 6: The Maroons came up just short of their first win of the season in their first leg of a doubleheader against Sidney.

It was a tie game entering the sixth inning, but a two-run inning gave Sidney a lead that they never relinquished.

Five different players drove in a run for the Maroons in the close defeat. Jake Tauscher led the team with two hits and one run batted in.

Colt Hassler started on the mound for Central, lasting just under five innings and allowing five runs on nine hits while striking out six batters. Gunnar O’Brien pitched in relief, allowing two runs.

Sidney 11, Butte Central 1:

The Maroons scored the first run of the game, but an eight-run second inning from Sidney was the difference maker and Central unable to recover.

Marquis Abaad led the Maroons with two singles.

Central is scheduled to play their next game on Thursday against Lone Peak at 3 p.m.

Softball

Missoula Big Sky 13, Butte 3: The Bulldogs fell behind early and weren’t able to mount a comeback on Saturday afternoon. Big Sky posted seven runs in the first inning to take control of the game.

Big Sky’s high-powered offense led to two home runs, one from Grace Hood in the first inning and another from Irene Griswold in the third inning.

Madisyn Swanson led the Bulldogs two hits in her two chances at bat. Butte falls to 1-3 on the season with the defeat.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to play their next game on Tuesday when they take on Missoula Sentinel at 5 p.m.