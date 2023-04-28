Dillon defeated Butte Central in dramatic fashion on Friday afternoon to earn an 11-10 victory over the Maroons.

Trailing by one run in the bottom of the seventh inning, Dillon’s Damon Skradski hit a single to drive in two runs and clinch the win for the Beavers. Skradski finished the game with four runs batted in.

An eight-run fifth inning from Central gave them a 10-2 lead, but they weren’t able to hold on. The Beavers scored two runs in the fifth inning, three in the sixth and four in the seventh to climb all the way back.

Kale Konen had a successful day, going 4-4 at the plate and driving in one run for the Beavers. Sawyer Tackett also had four hits and drove in two runs for Dillon.

For the Maroons, Rye Doherty reached base in all five of his plate appearances with three hits and three runs batted in.

Central will take on Butte High in a crosstown doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon in their next action. Dillon is back at it on Saturday when they take on Belgrade at 11 a.m.

Also Friday:

Softball

Glacier 15, Butte 0: The Bulldogs took another tough defeat on Friday, this time at the hands of the Glacier Wolfpack.

A 12-run second inning was the difference maker, putting the game out of reach. The Bulldogs only had three innings at the plate before the mercy rule went into effect.

Ella Farrell was the winning pitcher for Glacier, throwing three scoreless innings and striking out five Bulldogs.

Butte will take on Helena High at home in their next game on Tuesday at 5 p.m.