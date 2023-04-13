The Bulldogs' bats came alive against Missoula Hellgate on Thursday afternoon as they earned their first win of the season in dominant fashion, 31-2.

Butte scored three or more runs in all five innings, with eight run outputs in the first and fifth inning. They led 18-0 through three innings. The mercy rule is usually put into effect if the lead is 15 runs or more after three innings, but Hellgate elected to continue play.

Taylor Drakos and Maddi Jonart each batted in four runs to lead the Bulldogs. Rian Ferriter was the winning pitcher for Butte, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out seven batters through her five innings of work.

The Bulldogs tallied 18 hits in the outing and didn’t commit a single error in the field. They will take on Missoula Big Sky on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Also Thursday:

Baseball

Butte 10, Whitefish 2:

Butte extended their record to 2-0 on the season with a commanding victory over Whitefish.

A four-run sixth inning from the Bulldogs was enough to put the game out of reach. Anthony Knott and Zach Tierney combined for all five of Butte’s hits.

Knott had three hits and one run batted in. Tierney hit two doubles and batted in two runs in the win. Despite only five hits in the game, the Bulldogs managed to score 10 runs. Whitefish committed three errors in the field.

Gavin Trudgeon was the winning pitcher for Butte, throwing two strikeouts and allowing three hits and one run through his four innings of work. Kaden McGillan finished off the game with three innings out of the bullpen.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to play their third game of the season on Tuesday against Dillon on the road at 3 p.m.

Softball

Stevensville 13, Dillon 10: The Beavers had a strong offensive output, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Stevensville in the high-scoring affair.

Dillon tied the game up at six with a two-run third inning. Stevensville then scored four in the fourth inning and three in the fifth to take a commanding 13-6 lead.

Kinzy Creighton and Emily Brevig each hit home runs in what was a four-run sixth inning from Dillon, but their comeback attempt came up short.

Creighton led the team with four runs batted in. Brevig had three hits and two runs batted in.

Stevensville managed 12 hits on Thursday afternoon, with four players recording multi-hit games.

The Beavers are scheduled to play their next game on Saturday on the road against Hamilton at 2 p.m.