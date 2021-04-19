Henry Klobucar: Butte school board trustee candidate

Henry Klobucar

What issues would be priorities for you if elected, or re-elected, to the school board?

Our number one priority is always the safety and well-being of our students and staff. The district continues to make improvements on the safety of each building. Another priority is that students are being challenged and learning at a high level. Hiring the most qualified teachers is also a priority.

What might you offer the board in terms of personal or professional life experience?

I graduated from Butte High School in 1986 and then from Rocky Mountain College in 1990 with a bachelor of science degree in Business. I have owned and operated a successful business, and have served on the Ramsay School Board for 13 years. With owning my own business and serving on the Ramsay board, I believe I bring a wealth of knowledge to the Butte School Board.

Students and staff are emerging from an unprecedented and deeply challenging time tied to COVID-19. What can the board do to support the district and its students as this emergence proceeds?

The students and staff have faced many challenges this past year that will impact them for years to come. Many students weren’t able to attend school in person for the past year and a half and transitioning back to a school setting will be difficult for some. Students will need extra support if they have fallen behind, so additional learning opportunities may need to be considered. The mental health of everyone is also a concern, since so many have been isolated for so long. The school board will continue to make decisions that support the education and well-being of its students and staff affected by the pandemic.

