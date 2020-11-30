Guest view: Commissioners support Health Department, professionals, facilities

The Butte-Silver Bow COVID-199 battle plan is similar to a three-legged stool. without any one of the legs, the stool collapses. Each leg helps support its part of the stool and stays strong for the other two legs.

● Leg 1 — Our Health Department and Health Board are monitoring the local infections, the latest research and are providing the best available information on COVID-19 prevention and avoidance. We need to support their guidance and follow their knowledgeable guidelines. They’re identifying if the battle is being won and how we can improve our battle plan.

● Leg 2 — Our local health professionals and facilities are on the front lines and are well trained in handling COVID-19 patients in their care. We need to support our frontline troops as they are our last line of defense for those who have contracted the virus and who need the best care possible to limit the health impacts to each patient.

● Leg 3 — You and I are the community’s greatest asset in the battle. If each of us can follow the simple guidelines provided by our Health Department and health professionals, we can greatly slow down the spread and ultimately stop the spread throughout the community. This is where a few seconds of thoughtful action by each of us will stop the next infection before it starts.