Guest view: Commissioners support Health Department, professionals, facilities

The Butte-Silver Bow COVID-199 battle plan is similar to a three-legged stool. without any one of the legs, the stool collapses. Each leg helps support its part of the stool and stays strong for the other two legs.
● Leg 1 — Our Health Department and Health Board are monitoring the local infections, the latest research and are providing the best available information on COVID-19 prevention and avoidance. We need to support their guidance and follow their knowledgeable guidelines. They’re identifying if the battle is being won and how we can improve our battle plan.
● Leg 2 — Our local health professionals and facilities are on the front lines and are well trained in handling COVID-19 patients in their care. We need to support our frontline troops as they are our last line of defense for those who have contracted the virus and who need the best care possible to limit the health impacts to each patient.
● Leg 3 — You and I are the community’s greatest asset in the battle. If each of us can follow the simple guidelines provided by our Health Department and health professionals, we can greatly slow down the spread and ultimately stop the spread throughout the community. This is where a few seconds of thoughtful action by each of us will stop the next infection before it starts.
If we don't present a united front against the pandemic, we’ll never drive it into remission. We can’t wait for a vaccine; we need to act today with simple personal actions and altering our habits in the short run. If each of us isn’t helping to support our battle plan, we become part of the problem, on the wrong side of the battle lines.
The only battle plan that has been shown to be effective for the entire population is to:
● Limit our activities involving others and practice social distancing when those activities are absolutely necessary.
● Wear a mask whenever you are in contact with others that you don’t live with. Practice social distancing if you are required to gather in groups of any size.
● Wash your hands regularly or if that Is not possible use hand sanitizer.
We the undersigned fully support the knowledgeable guidance provided by our Health Department, Board of Health and the B-SB officials and staff implementing this battle plan.
We support and treasure our dedicated health professionals and facilities working on the front lines. We support each and every individual who provides that critical third leg of our battle plan, who works to stop the transmission and infection in their daily lives and activities.
We are Butte Strong and when we pull together as a community, we will stop the spread of this deadly virus to members of our community, first to those of us who may have lasting impacts from the infection and especially those who would not survive this infection.
Dan Olsen is Butte-Silver Bow Commissioner, District 5. All other commissioners also signed this letter: John Morgan, Cindi Shaw, Eric Mankins, Jim Fisher, John Sorich, Bill Anderson, Josh O'Neill, Dan Callahan, Brendan McDonough, Michele Shea and Shawn Fredrickson.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!