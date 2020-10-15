Greenwashing effort

Greg Gianforte has a habit of lying, not only to the police, but also to the sportsmen of Montana.

His latest ad claims that it's a lie that he sued to block a fishing access site next to his mansion. That's a lie, and we've all seen the court record from the case.

But that's just the beginning of Gianforte's effort to block off public access, both to land and water. Gianforte and his running mate Kristen Juras are strong believers that it's a landowners right to exclude the public from lands and waters. She's even written legal papers on it. And Gianforte donates to the Bozeman think tank PERC, which pushes for the total sale of all public lands and has sued to overturn our stream access law.

Gianforte's latest "greenwashing" effort for his record is something he's good at — a big lie. And the sportsmen of Montana aren't falling for it. We're supporting Mike Cooney, who's consistently told us the truth and voted for access.

Dave McKernan, Anaconda

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0