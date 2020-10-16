Green, yellow, red: Butte health officials refine virus tracking response

Unlike the daily snapshot, the weekly color rating for each criteria has to meet the corresponding benchmarks for two consecutive weeks.

According to the latest weekly report from Monday, Oct. 12, the county was red in the following criteria: St. James ICU use and capacity, type of disease exposure and wastewater detection. This means during the last week, St. James’ ICU was generally over capacity, the majority of weekly cases were community-acquired or from unknown sources, and the coronavirus was detected in high concentrations in the county’s wastewater.

Sullivan said the weekly version is helpful for folks who are thinking about planning large events and social gatherings at local venues.

“Hopefully this will guide people as they make decisions in their personal lives,” she said.

As of Friday morning, Butte-Silver Bow added eight new cases, bringing the total caseload to 439. Sullivan said the relatively low number of new cases is due to residents, businesses and organizations complying with COVID-19 guidelines.

“Part of our rationale for putting out these data dashboards is so that the public understands our [the health department’s] struggles,” Sullivan said. “If the public understands that data and sees that our positivity rate is too high, or that we have too many community-acquired cases where we don’t know how people are contracting the virus, then they will do their part to prevent the spread of the virus.”

