Easter baskets have become a cottage industry, with versions customized for the recipient’s interests. Why not let your inner creativity shine this year and make your own?

Here are some new ideas to help create the perfect handmade version.

FORGET THE BASKET!

The best way to liven up the Easter basket is to ditch the basket entirely — and it also provides an opportunity to personalize in a way that the traditional woven variety simply can’t. Fill up a garden wagon, sand bucket or rain boot. Decorate them for the season, or to match someone’s favorite hobby, sports team or band. If you have a large group of cousins and friends coming over, consider filling the kiddie pool with goodies instead. Or turn over an umbrella; you’ll also have something you can reuse for those April showers. For the hardier types, consider a dump-truck Easter basket, or a baseball hat.

EASTER EGG BOUQUET

Here’s a cool twist on the traditional floral bouquet: Place a circle of eggs along the bottom of the basket, then create layers of eggs above them with skewers or wooden rods of different heights. Artificial grass or complementary Easter-colored tissue completes the look. If you’d like to add another wrinkle, use plastic eggs on the first level, and fill them with scavenger-hunt clues or miniature gifts. Fill out the rest of the basket with personal items that complete the visual package. The best part about crafting is that the love and care shines through in every small gesture.

FOOD BASKETS

Visit an area farmers’ market to find homegrown food choices, then place them all in a vintage basket that’s perfect for the season. Choose fruits, vegetables and other locally grown items that boast bright colors to give the basket an Easter-appropriate appearance. Complete with an assortment of crackers, nuts and cheese to taste — then add some vibrant bows or glittered ribbon to finish everything off in style. Snacks and fresh foods like these can liven up any Easter basket, but remember that these choices should be specifically tailored to your friend or family member’s taste.