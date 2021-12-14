George Mulcaire-Jones: A great compassion that comes from faith

While George Mulcaire-Jones has been heroic on a global scale, he is no less a local hero because of it.

Mulcaire-Jones has delivered somewhere around 3,000 babies in Butte, which makes him pretty heroic in itself.

But it is his work on pediatric and maternal health that continues to pay huge dividends.

During his practice here, he has seen beauty, vitality — and poverty and all that comes with it.

He has seen families struggling with housing, unemployment, childhood trauma, mental illness and substance use.

Thanks to a grant from the Montana Healthcare Foundation, Mulcaire-Jones and St. James Healthcare social worker Joslin Hubbard started a program called "The First 1,000 Days of Life," designed to help assure a better start for children. The 1,000 days, which begins at conception, is the core of physical and emotional development.

"The program is about figuring out how do you make that thousand days as safe, healthy and secure as possible," Mulcaire-Jones said.

It boils down to treating the entire patient — helping a mother struggling with substance abuse to give her and her baby a better chance.

Now, he is interested in taking both the lessons he has learned about rural healthcare and the tenets of the "1,000 Days" program across the state in a program called Montana Perinatal Quality Collaborative.

A key goal is to help reduce the odds of maternal mortality in rural Montana, where those chances are five times greater than they are in Montana cities.

For the last two decades plus, Mulcaire-Jones has taken that work to some of the poorest, most health-challenged places in the world with the nonprofit he established, Maternal Life International — dedicated to reducing maternal and infant mortality in those challenging places.

Although the obstetrician is ending his practice in Butte after 30 years, his work with Maternal Life International, and across the state of Montana, continues.

Mulcaire-Jones says his compassion and desire to help others springs directly from his Catholic faith.

Those roots were planted in his childhood, at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in East Helena, and they found fertile growing space in the heart of this kindly, soft-spoken man who interacts with the entire world as though it were a mother about to give birth.

After medical school at the University of Washington and a residency in family medicine in Minnesota, he became aware of the Mission Doctors Association, a program of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles that sends doctors to places of extreme need in Africa.

He applied, was accepted, and was sent to Cameroon in central Africa.

He was immediately grateful for his family-medicine residency, and even more grateful for the surgical nurses who helped him, for he was faced with medical challenges he had never experienced.

"I was faced with things like perforated ulcers that I had no idea how to deal with," he said. "They helped me enormously."

Soon would come a defining moment in his life.

"I will never forget seeing my first maternal death," Mulcaire-Jones said. "She came from a distant village. She had preeclampsia and cerebral swelling, and she was brain-dead by the time she arrived." The baby died as well.

To put that in perspective, in 30 years of practice n Butte, he has not experienced a single maternal death.

*

Shortly after he returned to the United States and started his practice in Butte, he received a note from a midwife in Djottin, Cameroon.

"The Month of February was very sad," she wrote. "Two women died in childbirth."

"How can I ignore this?" he asked himself.

The answer was simple: He could not. And Maternal Life International was born — with the help if donations from generous people in Butte.

Today, MLI has operations in Haiti, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya and Nigeria. Its "Faithful House" program, which has greatly reduced HIV infections by teaching a model of faithfulness and partnership between married couples, has spread organically.

Now that he is retiring, Mulcaire-Jones will be devoting even more time to MLI. But he is not disengaging from Montana — far from it.

He and his wife Mary are living in Missoula, because her health demands a lower altitude. But he is still in Butte frequently.

"I want to give Butte my profound thanks," Mulcaire-Jones said. "I love it here."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0