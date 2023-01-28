'Gem' arrived 01/13/2023 after being found as a stray on the 100 block East Anaconda. He is a perfect gentleman... View on PetFinder
A California company that makes modular homes plans to build an $80 million, 450,000 square-foot facility that could employ up to 150 employees the first year.
No injuries were reported
Butte police officers respond to multiple crimes in and around Butte.
A jury on Wednesday convicted a Butte man of raping a 15-year-old girl in August 2020.
A judge gave a Butte police officer a one-year deferred sentence for assaulting a family member in early 2022.
Butte police officers respond to multiple crimes in and around Butte.
Lawmakers say a fatal bounty hunt in Butte was a "tipping point" to bail bond legislation at the Statehouse in Helena.
The alleged victim in a rape trial testified Monday that a then 45-year-old Butte man knew she was 15 when he gave her alcohol and had non-consensual sex with her.
Butte police officers respond to multiple crimes in and around Butte.
Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester is urging residents to not use any pill or prescription drug not prescribed to them.