The recipe for Indian fry bread emerged from necessity.

Indigenous peoples, sequestered on reservations and separated from traditional hunting, gathering and productive lands for cultivation, were left to rely on basic staples rationed by the U.S. government. Such items included white flour, lard, processed sugar, salt and canned goods.

Fry bread became, for many, a symbol of Native American resilience in the face of oppression. The bread came to represent perseverance amidst pain and was kneaded over time into a new tradition, typically passed down by grandmothers and mothers.

In 2005, South Dakota designated fry bread as its official state bread.

Sisters Peggy Falcon and Brenda Jarvis, whose tribal affiliations include Chippewa Cree and Gros Ventre, learned to make fry bread from their mother.

On July 28, the women and cousin Rose Barton transformed the kitchen of the Butte Native Wellness Center on East Galena into a fund-raising fry bread factory. Preparation began at 6 a.m.

Falcon kneaded and rolled dough and fried the bread offered for sale as Indian Tacos – topping choices included chili and more.

Proceeds benefit the Southwest Native Community Pow Wow, scheduled for Sept. 8 and 9 at the Butte Plaza Mall.

Jarvis and Falcon said the annual Pow Wow affirms key traditions such as dancing and drumming and introduces young Native Americans to activities that sustain Indigenous culture.

“It brings family and friends to a gathering, to share stories, to dance,” Falcon said.

“The Pow Wow lets our Native people know where they came from, to listen to the drum,” Jarvis said.

Falcon said there might be time to hold one more fry bread fund-raiser before the Pow Wow but that nothing is scheduled yet.