Frank Joseph: Butte school board trustee candidate

Frank J. Joseph

What issues would be priorities for your if elected or re-elected to the school board?

I began my tenure during the COVID-19 lockdown in March and April of 2020. Providing safe, in school instruction for Butte school children has been and will continue to be a top priority in the near future.

What might you offer the board in terms of personal or professional life experience?

I was born and raised in Butte and attended Butte schools. I came from a very close and very large family who stressed the importance of a good education. Our local school district continues to provide quality educational and extracurricular activities that allow Butte students to remain competitive in academic and other pursuits. My training as an attorney and my background and familiarity with our school systems allows me to provide well-reasoned and informed assistance to the district.

Students and staff are emerging from an unprecedented and deeply challenging time tied to COVID-19. What can the board do to support the district and its students as this emergence proceeds?

Continue to stay the course. I am proud of the job our superintendent, board and teachers have done by maintaining in person and remote learning to all Butte's school children. I believe that we have balanced the need for safety for our students and staff members with the need to provide quality educational opportunities for our children and would strive to continue the same as we return to normalcy.

