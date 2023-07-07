Four Paws Rescue near Cardwell is having a raffle to help its rescue pets.

Prizes will be a signed print by local artist Cheryl Ann Gordon, two deer lawn ornaments made locally, and a brand-new Clays In Calico medium bean pot with a $100 LaHood Park gift certificate. Clays In Calico closed in 2018, so this is a wonderful prize also made locally. The raffle tickets are $5 a ticket or $20 for five tickets. The winning ticket will be drawn on July 29.

The pets Four Paws helps are either abandoned or have been released by owners in Madison, Jefferson and nearby counties. Most have not been taken care of medically and need to be spayed or neutered, get vaccinations and in the case of cats, tested for FIV/FeLV and sometimes panleukopenia.

Four Paws also needs volunteers, foster homes, and donations of older meat and veggies. For details and raffle tickets, contact Misty at 406-439-1405.