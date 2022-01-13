Food insecurity can happen to anyone

The face of hunger is hard to see. It takes many forms. During our fall “Help Those in Need” campaign we attempted to put a face to hunger. Several Montana residents oﬀered their assistance.

Matt Curtin, a Missoula Veteran and former Poverello Center resident, said, “I never thought about a food bank until I became homeless. Now, thanks to so many, I’m eating healthy.”

Jayme Tuomi of Helena, whose husband was diagnosed with cancer, told us “We started using the Helena Food Share because we lost half of our income. I continue to use the Helena Food Share oﬀ and on as I need it.”

Stacey Brown of Family Services in Billings commented on the annual campaign, “The Town Pump match is absolutely incredible. What organization matches a community’s giving? What that does is it allows us the ability to purchase food and take care of operational costs.”

Bruce Day of Helena Food Share observed, “On any given week, we are serving between 300 and 500 people and making a diﬀerence to these people who find themselves in need.”

Food banks that received grants in 2021:

• Absarokee - Absarokee Area Food Bank

• Augusta - Augusta Food Share

• Alberton - Alberton Community Food Pantry

• Anaconda - Anaconda Project Care

• Arlee - Arlee Community Development Corporation

• Ashland - St. Labre Food Pantry

• Belt - Belt Food Bank

• Big Fork - Big Fork Food Bank

• Big Sky - Big Sky Community Food Bank/ HRDC

• Big Timber - Big Timber Food Bank

• Billings - Billings Food Bank

• Billings - Montana Rescue Mission

• Billings - Family Service, Inc.

• Billings - Hannah House Food Pantry

• Billings - St. Vincent DePaul Billings

• Billings - MSU Billings

• Box Elder - St. Mary Catholic Church

• Bozeman - Gallatin Valley Food Bank

• Bozeman - Bobcat Relief Fund – MSU

• Bridger - Bridger Community Food Bank

• Browning - The Nurturing Center

• Browning - Blackfeet Food Pantry

• Butte - Butte Emergency Food Bank

• Butte - Butte Rescue Mission

• Butte - Montana Tech Foundation (Food Pantry)

• Cascade - Cascade Community Food Bank

• Chester - Loaves and Fishes Food Bank

• Chinook - Chinook Food Bank

• Choteau - Teton County Food Pantry Inc.

• Colstrip - Colstrip Community Food Bank

• Columbia Falls - Columbia Falls Food Bank

• Columbus - Project Hope of Stillwater County

• Conrad - Pondera Food Pantry

• Culbertson - The County Cupboard

• Cut Bank - Harvest Food Pantry

• Darby - Darby Bread Box

• Deer Lodge - Deer Lodge Food Pantry

• Dillon - Beaverhead Community Food Pantry, Inc.

• Dillon - University of Montana Western

• Ennis - Madison Valley Caring and Sharing

• Eureka - Tobacco Valley Food Pantry

• Fairfield - Fairfield Education & Community Association

• Forsyth - Samaritans Pantry

• Ft. Benton - Chouteau County Food Bank

• Glasgow - Valley County Emergency Food Bank

• Glendive - Dawson County Food Bank

• Great Falls - Great Falls FISH, Inc.

• Great Falls - St. Vincent DePaul Society

• Great Falls - Great Falls Rescue Mission

• Great Falls - Helping Hands/1st English

• Evangelical Lutheran Church

• Hamilton - Haven House Food Bank

• Hamilton - Family Shelter of the Bitterroot, Inc.

• Hardin - Helping Hands in Hardin, Inc.

• Havre - Havre Community Food Bank

• Havre - Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen

• Havre - MSU Northern

• Helena - Helena Food Share

• Hot Springs - Hot Springs Food Pantry

• Joliet - The Joliet Food Bank

• Kalispell - Flathead Food Bank

• Kalispell - Northwest Montana Veterans

• Stand Down & Food Pantry

• Lakeside - West Shore Food Bank

• Lame Deer - Northern Cheyenne Food Bank

• Laurel - Community Hope, Inc.

• Lewistown - Central Montana Community Cupboard

• Libby - Libby Food Pantry

• Livingston - Livingston Food Pantry of Park County

• Lodge Pole - Red Paint Food Pantry

• Malta - Malta Food Bank

• Maxville - Granite County Food Pantry

• Miles City - Custer County Food Bank

• Miles City - Miles City Soup Kitchen

• Missoula - Missoula Food Bank

• Missoula - Poverello Center, Inc.

• Missoula - Hope Rescue Mission

• Missoula - U of M Student Food Pantry

• Noxon - Community Services Fellowship, Inc.

• Plains - Community Food Pantry

• Polson - Polson Loaves & Fish Food Pantry

• Red Lodge - Carbon County Community Food Bank

• Ronan - Bread Basket Food Pantry

• Roundup - Musselshell County Food Bank

• Shelby - Sagebrush Food Pantry

• Shepherd - Shepherd Food Pantry

• Sheridan - Ruby Valley Food Pantry

• Sidney - Richland County Food Bank

• Sidney - Fellowship Food Pantry

• St. Ignatius - Mission Valley Food Pantry

• Stanford - Judith Basin Food Pantry

• Statewide - Essential Eats Distributors

• Statewide - Montana Food Bank Network

• Stevensville - Stevensville Pantry Partners Food Bank

• Superior - Community Food Bank of Mineral County

• Thompson Falls - Community Harvest Food Bank

• Thompson Falls - Gospel Mountain Assembly of God Food Pantry

• Three Forks - Headwaters Area Food Bank

• Townsend - Broadwater Food Pantry

• Troy - Troy Food Pantry

• Twin Bridges - Helping Hand Food Pantry

• West Yellowstone - West Yellowstone Food Bank

• White Sulphur Springs - Meagher County Nutrition Coalition

• Whitefish - North Valley Food Bank

• Whitehall - Whitehall Area Food Pantry

• Whitehall - Sincerely Paul Feeding His Sheep

• Wolf Point - Montana Food Bank Network

• Yaak - The Yaak Food Cupboard

The face of hunger is hard to see. It takes many forms. During our fall “Help Those in Need” campaign we attempted to put a face to hunger. Several Montana residents oﬀered their assistance.

Matt Curtin, a Missoula Veteran and former Poverello Center resident, said, “I never thought about a food bank until I became homeless. Now, thanks to so many, I’m eating healthy.”

Jayme Tuomi of Helena, whose husband was diagnosed with cancer, told us “We started using the Helena Food Share because we lost half of our income. I continue to use the Helena Food Share oﬀ and on as I need it.”

Stacey Brown of Family Services in Billings commented on the annual campaign, “The Town Pump match is absolutely incredible. What organization matches a community’s giving? What that does is it allows us the ability to purchase food and take care of operational costs.”

Bruce Day of Helena Food Share observed, “On any given week, we are serving between 300 and 500 people and making a diﬀerence to these people who find themselves in need.”

Food banks that received grants in 2021:

· Absarokee - Absarokee Area Food Bank

· Augusta - Augusta Food Share

· Alberton - Alberton Community Food Pantry

· Anaconda - Anaconda Project Care

· Arlee - Arlee Community Development Corporation

· Ashland - St. Labre Food Pantry

· Belt - Belt Food Bank

· Big Fork - Big Fork Food Bank

· Big Sky - Big Sky Community Food Bank/ HRDC

· Big Timber - Big Timber Food Bank

· Billings - Billings Food Bank

· Billings - Montana Rescue Mission

· Billings - Family Service, Inc.

· Billings - Hannah House Food Pantry

· Billings - St. Vincent DePaul Billings

· Billings - MSU Billings

· Box Elder - St. Mary Catholic Church

· Bozeman - Gallatin Valley Food Bank

· Bozeman - Bobcat Relief Fund – MSU

· Bridger - Bridger Community Food Bank

· Browning - The Nurturing Center

· Browning - Blackfeet Food Pantry

· Butte - Butte Emergency Food Bank

· Butte - Butte Rescue Mission

· Butte - Montana Tech Foundation (Food Pantry)

· Cascade - Cascade Community Food Bank

· Chester - Loaves and Fishes Food Bank

· Chinook - Chinook Food Bank

· Choteau - Teton County Food Pantry Inc.

· Colstrip - Colstrip Community Food Bank

· Columbia Falls - Columbia Falls Food Bank

· Columbus - Project Hope of Stillwater County

· Conrad - Pondera Food Pantry

· Culbertson - The County Cupboard

· Cut Bank - Harvest Food Pantry

· Darby - Darby Bread Box

· Deer Lodge - Deer Lodge Food Pantry

· Dillon - Beaverhead Community Food Pantry, Inc.

· Dillon - University of Montana Western

· Ennis - Madison Valley Caring and Sharing

· Eureka - Tobacco Valley Food Pantry

· Fairfield - Fairfield Education & Community Association

· Forsyth - Samaritans Pantry

· Ft. Benton - Chouteau County Food Bank

· Glasgow - Valley County Emergency Food Bank

· Glendive - Dawson County Food Bank

· Great Falls - Great Falls FISH, Inc.

· Great Falls - St. Vincent DePaul Society

· Great Falls - Great Falls Rescue Mission

· Great Falls - Helping Hands/1st English

· Evangelical Lutheran Church

· Hamilton - Haven House Food Bank

· Hamilton - Family Shelter of the Bitterroot, Inc.

· Hardin - Helping Hands in Hardin, Inc.

· Havre - Havre Community Food Bank

· Havre - Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen

· Havre - MSU Northern

· Helena - Helena Food Share

· Hot Springs - Hot Springs Food Pantry

· Joliet - The Joliet Food Bank

· Kalispell - Flathead Food Bank

· Kalispell - Northwest Montana Veterans

· Stand Down & Food Pantry

· Lakeside - West Shore Food Bank

· Lame Deer - Northern Cheyenne Food Bank

· Laurel - Community Hope, Inc.

· Lewistown - Central Montana Community Cupboard

· Libby - Libby Food Pantry

· Livingston - Livingston Food Pantry of Park County

· Lodge Pole - Red Paint Food Pantry

· Malta - Malta Food Bank

· Maxville - Granite County Food Pantry

· Miles City - Custer County Food Bank

· Miles City - Miles City Soup Kitchen

· Missoula - Missoula Food Bank

· Missoula - Poverello Center, Inc.

· Missoula - Hope Rescue Mission

· Missoula - U of M Student Food Pantry

· Noxon - Community Services Fellowship, Inc.

· Plains - Community Food Pantry

· Polson - Polson Loaves & Fish Food Pantry

· Red Lodge - Carbon County Community Food Bank

· Ronan - Bread Basket Food Pantry

· Roundup - Musselshell County Food Bank

· Shelby - Sagebrush Food Pantry

· Shepherd - Shepherd Food Pantry

· Sheridan - Ruby Valley Food Pantry

· Sidney - Richland County Food Bank

· Sidney - Fellowship Food Pantry

· St. Ignatius - Mission Valley Food Pantry

· Stanford - Judith Basin Food Pantry

· Statewide - Essential Eats Distributors

· Statewide - Montana Food Bank Network

· Stevensville - Stevensville Pantry Partners Food Bank

· Superior - Community Food Bank of Mineral County

· Thompson Falls - Community Harvest Food Bank

· Thompson Falls - Gospel Mountain Assembly of God Food Pantry

· Three Forks - Headwaters Area Food Bank

· Townsend - Broadwater Food Pantry

· Troy - Troy Food Pantry

· Twin Bridges - Helping Hand Food Pantry

· West Yellowstone - West Yellowstone Food Bank

· White Sulphur Springs - Meagher County Nutrition Coalition

· Whitefish - North Valley Food Bank

· Whitehall - Whitehall Area Food Pantry

· Whitehall - Sincerely Paul Feeding His Sheep

· Wolf Point - Montana Food Bank Network

· Yaak - The Yaak Food Cupboard

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0