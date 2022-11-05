Finn is about 2 years old. View on PetFinder
Offenses allegedly occurred in Butte-Silver Bow County, according to court documents.
A judge sentenced a Butte woman to seven years in prison Wednesday for seriously injuring a motorcycle rider during her latest drunken-driving episode.
Butte police officers respond to multiple crimes in and around Butte.
The area had been evacuated Tuesday morning as the failure seemed more imminent. No one was injured.
“It was an investment we made for our customers and Butte,” said Mike Hitchcock, company president, Montana Broom & Brush.
A portion of the east highwall at the Montana Resources mine collapsed Tuesday night. The mine had been monitoring the highwall since August and the failure was anticipated.
Production on the first season of Taylor Sheridan’s “1923” will come to a close by Jan. 15, 2023 at the Butte Civic Center. But, the story does not end there.
A crate with some plastic caught fire around 9 a.m., said Butte-Silver Bow Fire Marshal Kelly Lee.
Mark St. Pierre replaces Undersheriff George Skuletich, who retired June 26, 2021.
