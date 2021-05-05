Zane Cozby brings kindness and comedy to a role that sometimes requires a dose of both. Cozby, a seemingly quintessential preacher’s kid and former combat medic, can be irreverent and professional and caring all in the same conversation.
He works as a licensed practical nurse at the Deer Lodge Medical Center. He is the lead clinic nurse — a designation he acknowledges has a measure of mystery.
“I don’t think I even know what that means,” Cozby said, smiling. “I think they felt I’d been here so long they needed to slap a title on me.”
As lead clinic nurse, Cozby supervises other LPNs and medical assistants.
The person who nominated him for a top nurse honor observed, “Everyone at the hospital loves this guy!”
Separately, for the Powell County Council on Aging, he makes home visits for elderly or disabled residents who live alone. He checks vital signs, helps his clients manage their medication and more.
Cozby said he becomes close to many home visit patients and experiences a sense of loss when they die.
“It’s very rewarding work, but when they pass away it’s sad,” he said. “Usually, by that point, they’re family.”
Members of Cozby’s own family of origin included his father, the late Rev. John Cozby, the longtime pastor of First Baptist Church in Anaconda, his mother, Myrle, and several siblings. Rev. Cozby died in June 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
Cozby’s immediate family includes two nurses: his wife, Jodi, is a nurse practitioner at Montana State Prison, and his daughter, Nicole, is a registered nurse at the Montana State Hospital at Warm Springs. Another daughter, Marci, works as a pharmacy technician, and a son, Sean, is a mechanic in Great Falls.
Cozby said the ministry would not have been a good fit. His sources of something akin to serenity include fishing (especially ice fishing), playing softball and performing as a comedic or dramatic actor at Cutler Bros. Productions in Deer Lodge.
For example, in the stage version of John Steinbeck’s novella “Of Mice and Men,” Cozby played Lennie, a mentally disabled migrant worker described as bulky.
Two grandchildren offer fulfillment too, he said.
“I don’t sit still for very long,” he said.
Several years ago Cozby learned that small town politics wasn’t a forte either. He served five years as mayor of Deer Lodge.
“That was five years of heartburn,” he said. “It wasn’t a career choice, by any means.”
Yet it’s clear that Cozby loves his adopted home town and the way its residents respond with support when someone in the community is in crisis. During his tenure as mayor he said he and others “were trying to get Deer Lodge moving in a more aggressive way.”
Nursing became a career choice for Cozby after he helped care for an ailing relative and his mother noticed his affinity for caretaking. She urged him to consider joining the health care field.
He completed a degree program at Montana Tech in 1998 and became a licensed practical nurse.
“It was one of the few times I did what my mother told me and it paid off in aces,” Cozby said, smiling.
After enlisting in 2003 in the U.S. Army, Cozby served as a combat medic in Iraq in 2005 and 2006.
He said he did not think related experiences in a war zone changed his approach to nursing once he returned to civilian life.
"I was probably a little grumpier," Cozby said.
From 2008 to 2009 he worked as a medical non-commissioned officer with the warrior transition program at Fort Carson in Colorado.
He said he admired how the Deer Lodge Medical Center and its staff responded during the worst of the COVID-19 crisis. When pandemic restrictions forbade visitors to inpatients, the hospital found ways to allow patients and family members to at least see each other through glass windows or doors.
And Cozby said the nursing staff at this rural community medical facility can match up anytime with nurses working in sophisticated urban hospitals. The rural setting requires skills that are broad and deep, he said.
Cozby said one human quality is paramount for working in health care or living a good life: kindness.
“I tell my kids, ‘You won’t like everybody, but you have to be kind to everybody.”