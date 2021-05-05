Zane Cozby

“That was five years of heartburn,” he said. “It wasn’t a career choice, by any means.”

Yet it’s clear that Cozby loves his adopted home town and the way its residents respond with support when someone in the community is in crisis. During his tenure as mayor he said he and others “were trying to get Deer Lodge moving in a more aggressive way.”

Nursing became a career choice for Cozby after he helped care for an ailing relative and his mother noticed his affinity for caretaking. She urged him to consider joining the health care field.

He completed a degree program at Montana Tech in 1998 and became a licensed practical nurse.

“It was one of the few times I did what my mother told me and it paid off in aces,” Cozby said, smiling.

After enlisting in 2003 in the U.S. Army, Cozby served as a combat medic in Iraq in 2005 and 2006.

He said he did not think related experiences in a war zone changed his approach to nursing once he returned to civilian life.

"I was probably a little grumpier," Cozby said.