Conventional wisdom holds that compassion cannot be taught. Either you have it or you don’t, according to this line of reasoning, although a traumatic life event can sometimes nurture seeds of compassion.
The colleague who nominated Taylor St. John as a regional top nurse observed that the registered nurse demonstrated both compassion and integrity when the colleague’s mother breathed her last.
The woman was a patient at the time on the fifth floor at St. James Healthcare in Butte.
St. John grew up in Bozeman. A maternal aunt, Sandy Pipinich, played a key role in St. John’s decision to pursue a nursing career.
“I had a really good relationship with my aunt and wanted to be just like her,” St. John said.
That meant becoming a registered nurse.
St. John completed a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Montana State University in 2018.
But it didn’t mean tackling the same types of nursing as her aunt, who has worked as a flight nurse with the U.S. Coast Guard and as a trauma nurse.
The fifth floor at St. James Healthcare serves both surgical patients and pediatric patients.
Adult patients include those who’ve had a knee or hip replaced. Youthful patients are hospitalized for a variety of medical interventions but tend to be generally in good con, St. John said.
“It’s a good balance,” she said. “I really enjoy having a variety of patients.
“Most of the kids we see are pretty healthy and able to go home in a day or so. What I enjoy about the surgical patients is that most of them are motivated to get better and go home.”
The home that St. John shares with her husband, Jace Haynes, and the couple’s 8-month-old child is near the hospital. That proximity has served the couple well during a year when COVID-19 has caused staffing shortages and led to extra work.
“It’s been hard,” St. John said. “We’ve all been working extra shifts and coming in on our days off to help out.
“It’s been tiring,” she said. “A lot of us have felt very worn out.”
St. John said she and her husband like to hunt and hike and that getting outdoors is a key source of stress relief for them both.
Haynes will be teaching biology and anatomy during the coming school year at Powell County High School.
St. John said she has worked with nursing students from Montana Technological University and also with new nurses at St. James Healthcare.
“I like to teach,” she said.
That inclination could motivate St. John to someday pursue a master’s in nursing.
St. John’s father, Mark St. John, works at Bozeman Ford as a sales professional. Her mother, Tracy, owns Stix, a yarn and knitting supply store in Bozeman.
Although Taylor St. John is a Bozeman native, she has family ties to the Mining City. Her maternal grandfather, the late Bob Pipinich, grew up in Butte and graduated in 1960 from Butte Central High School. He later graduated from Montana State University with a master’s degree in electrical engineering.
Meanwhile, inspired by Sandy Pipinich, one of Bob’s two daughters, St. John’s career path led her to nursing.
“I’ve always just wanted to help people,” she said.
St. John once considered working in the mental health field but said she enjoys medical nursing.
And the colleague who nominated St. John is glad she found her way to the fifth floor at St. James Healthcare.