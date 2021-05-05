Taylor St. John

Adult patients include those who’ve had a knee or hip replaced. Youthful patients are hospitalized for a variety of medical interventions but tend to be generally in good con, St. John said.

“It’s a good balance,” she said. “I really enjoy having a variety of patients.

“Most of the kids we see are pretty healthy and able to go home in a day or so. What I enjoy about the surgical patients is that most of them are motivated to get better and go home.”

The home that St. John shares with her husband, Jace Haynes, and the couple’s 8-month-old child is near the hospital. That proximity has served the couple well during a year when COVID-19 has caused staffing shortages and led to extra work.

“It’s been hard,” St. John said. “We’ve all been working extra shifts and coming in on our days off to help out.

“It’s been tiring,” she said. “A lot of us have felt very worn out.”

St. John said she and her husband like to hunt and hike and that getting outdoors is a key source of stress relief for them both.