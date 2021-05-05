Stacey Sheehan is a people person who is at her best when she is busy.

As a nurse, she had previously worked in St. James Healthcare’s emergency room and intensive care unit. Now you can find her in the hospital’s cardiac unit. As a cardiac cath lab nurse, the job seems to be tailor-made for her.

“I like talking to patients, getting to know them,” she explained. “Everyone has a story to tell.”

For Sheehan, nursing is in her DNA, but it took some time to take that final step.

“I started off in pre-med, switched to pharmacy, but later decided to go into the nursing program,” she said.

Her mother, Teri Hunt, was a nurse at St. James, working in the intensive care unit for 45 years. The mother-daughter duo not only chose the same career path, but two years ago, Hunt was named one of the top nine local nurses.

As a young girl, Sheehan was able to watch her mom in action a few times during the annual Take Your Daughter to Work Day.

“I liked hanging out at the nurses’ station,” recalled Sheehan.