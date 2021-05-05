Stacey Sheehan is a people person who is at her best when she is busy.
As a nurse, she had previously worked in St. James Healthcare’s emergency room and intensive care unit. Now you can find her in the hospital’s cardiac unit. As a cardiac cath lab nurse, the job seems to be tailor-made for her.
“I like talking to patients, getting to know them,” she explained. “Everyone has a story to tell.”
For Sheehan, nursing is in her DNA, but it took some time to take that final step.
“I started off in pre-med, switched to pharmacy, but later decided to go into the nursing program,” she said.
Her mother, Teri Hunt, was a nurse at St. James, working in the intensive care unit for 45 years. The mother-daughter duo not only chose the same career path, but two years ago, Hunt was named one of the top nine local nurses.
As a young girl, Sheehan was able to watch her mom in action a few times during the annual Take Your Daughter to Work Day.
“I liked hanging out at the nurses’ station,” recalled Sheehan.
The Butte High graduate earned her associate’s degree in 2007. Ten years later, she had her bachelor’s degree, graduating from the nursing school at Montana Tech.
Sheehan’s mother retired in 2020, but that retirement was short-lived. She returned to help with COVID-19 screenings and is now administering the vaccine at the ongoing clinics. The medical bug hit her younger brothers, too, both of whom work at St. James. Matt Hunt is a telemetry technician, while Jake Hunt is a pharmacy intern.
Coincidentally, the facility is also where she met her future husband, Kurt Sheehan, a Butte-Silver Bow County firefighter.
Before becoming a nurse, she was the emergency room’s admitting clerk and met Kurt, who was working with local emergency medical technicians.
“Most of my adult life has been tied to this hospital,” laughed Sheehan.
To say Hunt is proud of her daughter would be an understatement.
“I am bulging with pride,” said Hunt. “Stacey is an excellent nurse.”
For Sheehan, working during the pandemic has been, at times, difficult. More so, from October through December of last year, when the virus was much more prevalent and affecting so many Butte residents.
According to Sheehan, every nurse was busy at St. James, but those working in the emergency room and ICU were at times overwhelmed.
“When I could,” explained Sheehan, “I would go down and help alleviate some of the burden.”
The need to lend a helping hand does not surprise Sheehan’s mom, who has witnessed her daughter’s work ethic firsthand.
Hunt is also proud of her daughter’s involvement with the Montana Nurses Association.
“She understands the stresses of the job,” said Hunt.
The highlights of nursing are many and varied for Sheehan. She enjoys the daily interactions she has with her patients and is thankful for the rapport she has with them.
The downside is some of those patients have been family and friends.
“It pulls at your heartstrings a bit more when you know the person,” she said.
It’s been 14 years since Sheehan first donned a nursing cap. Looking back, she has no complaints and is thankful for the experiences, whether it be in the emergency room, ICU, or in the cardiac unit.
Throughout her daughter’s career, Hunt has always been amazed at how caring and helpful her daughter is with her patients.
“She is a very kind person,” said Hunt.