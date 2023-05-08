Why did you become a nurse?

I've always wanted to be a nurse as far back as i can remember, and I love to help people. Great job to have because of the variety of positions and you can work anywhere as a nurse!

What was one of your most memorable nursing experiences?

I've many amazing memories and stories, too many to recount here.

What skills are most important for nurses?

Communication, patience, a sense of humor, problem solving, ability to care for people no matter what, compassion but able to set boundaries. All the clinical skills. Lots of continuing education.

What does it take to be a nurse in challenging times?

An abundance of patience, tolerance, flexibility, compassion, teamwork and collaboration, critical thinking/decision making, time management and many more.

Any final thoughts?

Nursing can be a very challenging and rewarding profession if you are up for it.