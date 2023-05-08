Why did you become a nurse?

I have always been drawn to care for and nurture those around me in need. I've always wanted to be a part of something meaningful in my community. As a nurse, my passion is to ensure our senior community is provided the best quality of life and age with dignity and grace.

What was one of your most memorable nursing experiences?

One of my most memorable nursing experiences is the greater bond created between staff and residents during the pandemic. During the pandemic, when facilities were closed to the public, it really took a toll on the senior community. Staff proudly stepped up to temporarily fulfill that role and keep their spirits high. It was really wonderful to witness. Their families put their trust in us to be that emotional support system in their absence and I didn't take that lightly.

What skills are most important for nursing?

Effective communication, compassion, integrity, empathy for others, ability to prioritize, critical thinking and working well under pressure.

What is the best advice you can give?

As nurses we are always providing care to others, but often forget that self care is just as important. We aren't expected to know everything, so don't be afraid to ask questions. Ask for help when needed, after all, nursing requires teamwork. Mistakes happen, accept them and then learn from them. Always be willing to learn.

What does it take to be a nurse in challenging times?

To be a nurse during challenging times you need thick skin, stamina and a sense of humor. Assuming you have all of the knowledge and know how, you also have to be able to roll with the punches. Routine in nursing is not guaranteed. Not all shifts will go your way. Tomorrow is a new day, and you will be okay!

Any final thoughts?

Going into nursing has been the best professional decision I've made. I cherish the relationships I've made with my residents and their families. I have mentors and friendships from all fields of healthcare to call on and a greater love and understanding of my community.