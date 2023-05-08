Why did you become a nurse?

I wanted a job that I could come home from at the end of the day and be proud of. It’s rewarding knowing that you’re able to help people on their toughest days.

What was one of your most memorable nursing experiences?

The pandemic. It was a very challenging time- physically, mentally and emotionally, but I am proud of my coworkers and the work that we did. It came at us head on and every single person stepped up. I knew it beforehand, but that experience really made me realize how awesome my team is.

What skills are most important for nurses?

I would say empathy, communication and the desire to continue learning.

What is the best advice you can give?

Be nice to people, you never know what battles they are fighting.

What does it take to be a nurse in challenging times?

A good team with a good sense of humor. We deal with a lot of heavy stuff, so I also think it’s important to spend time with the people you love and do things you enjoy doing outside of work.

Any final thoughts?

Thank you for recognizing nurses!