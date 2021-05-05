Peggy Kilmer

Kilmer said Lauri Lockett, a registered nurse and her husband’s aunt and her friend, “paved the way for me, by her example and her confidence in me.”

The late bloomer graduated from the Montana Tech School of Nursing in 2012. Some 28 years before she had graduated from Montana Tech with a bachelor’s degree in engineering science.

Motherhood and parenting intervened and Kilmer never worked as an engineer. She discovered during the child-rearing period between degrees that she was drawn to a helping profession.

Kilmer was born and raised in Butte, the third of five daughters born to Danny and Mary Kane. Danny Kane, born in Butte in 1925, served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He later worked for the Anaconda Co. and then as an inspector for the Butte Water Co.

Kilmer graduated from Butte Central High School in 1980. She is married to Jimm Kilmer, justice of the peace in Butte-Silver Bow County. They have five children.

“We chose to raise our family [in Butte], surrounded by family and friends, and have always appreciated the wonderful people of Butte and the opportunity to live and work here,” Kilmer said.