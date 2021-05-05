A registered nurse with a natural inclination toward introversion might find a comfortable working niche in, say, a recovery room in surgical services.
Interactions with sometimes groggy patients tend to be one-on-one, which is the variety of interpersonal communication savored by an introvert who might avoid a hobknob cocktail party at all costs.
Peggy Kilmer acknowledged that shyness is a personal trait. This reticence is suggested by her soft-spoken speech. She said she enjoys working in surgical services for St. James Healthcare. Her duties can include comforting patients in the recovery room. And someone emerging from anesthesia, perhaps with post-operative pain, is unlikely to want a boisterous extrovert tending to their tender needs.
Soothing should follow suturing.
One of Kilmer’s patients wrote, “I awoke to this soothing voice, which comforted me the rest of the afternoon. What a blessing.”
Kilmer came late to nursing work.
“I had known for a long time that I was drawn to the nursing profession, and as my children were getting older and I was looking to return to work, with the support and encouragement of my family, I pursued this dream at the age of 48,” she recalled.
Kilmer said Lauri Lockett, a registered nurse and her husband’s aunt and her friend, “paved the way for me, by her example and her confidence in me.”
The late bloomer graduated from the Montana Tech School of Nursing in 2012. Some 28 years before she had graduated from Montana Tech with a bachelor’s degree in engineering science.
Motherhood and parenting intervened and Kilmer never worked as an engineer. She discovered during the child-rearing period between degrees that she was drawn to a helping profession.
Kilmer was born and raised in Butte, the third of five daughters born to Danny and Mary Kane. Danny Kane, born in Butte in 1925, served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He later worked for the Anaconda Co. and then as an inspector for the Butte Water Co.
Kilmer graduated from Butte Central High School in 1980. She is married to Jimm Kilmer, justice of the peace in Butte-Silver Bow County. They have five children.
“We chose to raise our family [in Butte], surrounded by family and friends, and have always appreciated the wonderful people of Butte and the opportunity to live and work here,” Kilmer said.
Today, one daughter works as a registered nurse in Missoula. Another is in nursing school at Montana Tech.
For Kilmer, returning to college in middle-age presented challenges. One was adjusting to the more sophisticated demands of computers.
“I hadn’t worked a lot on computers at that point,” she said.
Kilmer said she is a grateful employee of St. James Healthcare in surgical services.
“I have been supported by wonderful mentors in this department and will be forever grateful for the knowledge, experience and friendship that is so freely shared,” she said.
Feedback about Kilmer’s work with patients suggests that she freely shares her full attention.
“It is a great privilege of mine to be present with people at a time when they are vulnerable, often physically and emotionally,” she said.
“I hope every day that I am present for my patients with the singleness of purpose that their well being is my sole concern — providing competent care, comfort and compassion and helping to share the burden of their suffering,” Kilmer said.
“I cannot put into words the rewards that being available for others in this capacity bring to my life,” she said.
Kilmer said she feels both honored and a little unworthy to be selected as one of the region’s top nurses.