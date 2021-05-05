Morgan Donnell Ellingson

These traits she apparently shares with Ellingson. The person who nominated the registered nurse for a top nurse honor clearly thought so.

“Morgan remembers every item in a person’s care and remembers the person,” the nominator wrote. “She returns every call and collaborates with Dr. McGree about every issue. The respect that Morgan has for her clients shows through each contact.”

Ellingson said she deeply respects McGree, who delivered two of her three children.

“I just really look up to her, as a doctor and a person and a mom,” she said.

And Ellingson clearly values the patients served by McGree’s practice.

“You get close to people over the years,” she said. “You know their struggles and when they have good things going on.

“It’s nice to be the person they trust to call. Health isn’t something people always want to talk about. It can be embarrassing,” Ellingson said. “I try not to talk down to people. I try to avoid a lot of medical terminology. I try to explain things.”