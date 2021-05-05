Morgan Donnell Ellingson readily acknowledged that no one would have called her angelic as a teen.
After being born in Fort Worth, Texas, she grew up in Helena, graduating in 2007 from Capital High School.
Ellingson had worked during high school as a sandwich maker at Helena’s Staggering Ox. She envisioned a different career path.
“It was either go to Dillon and become a teacher or go to Butte and become a nurse,” Ellingson recalled. "I decided Butte was more of a fun town.”
She enrolled at Montana Tech and in 2010 completed an associate’s degree in nursing.
Ellingson worked initially for Acadia Montana, a Butte-based residential psychiatric treatment center for children that closed in 2019 amid controversy about the facility's use of chemical restraints and seclusion.
She then worked at the Montana State Hospital at Warm Springs, spending time on the D-unit, which focused on treating mentally ill patients who had criminal charges or convictions. After taking maternity leave, she did not return.
Ellingson works now at the clinic at St. James Healthcare and is the nurse for Dr. Kathren McGree, a family practice physician. McGree is celebrated for her ability to listen to patients and her willingness to do so.
These traits she apparently shares with Ellingson. The person who nominated the registered nurse for a top nurse honor clearly thought so.
“Morgan remembers every item in a person’s care and remembers the person,” the nominator wrote. “She returns every call and collaborates with Dr. McGree about every issue. The respect that Morgan has for her clients shows through each contact.”
Ellingson said she deeply respects McGree, who delivered two of her three children.
“I just really look up to her, as a doctor and a person and a mom,” she said.
And Ellingson clearly values the patients served by McGree’s practice.
“You get close to people over the years,” she said. “You know their struggles and when they have good things going on.
“It’s nice to be the person they trust to call. Health isn’t something people always want to talk about. It can be embarrassing,” Ellingson said. “I try not to talk down to people. I try to avoid a lot of medical terminology. I try to explain things.”
She fielded a host of questions this past year from patients concerned about COVID-19, potential symptoms and vaccinations.
Ellingson said the office tries hard to honor patients’ schedules by getting them in to see the doctor at their appointed time.
“It kind of stresses me out when we get behind,” she said. “But it’s bound to happen because Dr. McGree is so thorough with her patients.”
One of Ellingson’s forearms displays a tattoo of a series of Roman numerals. The ink refers to her wedding anniversary. In 2013, she married Bryan Ellingson, a police officer with Butte-Silver Bow County. Their children are Blake, 6, Grant, 5, and Mollie, who is nearly 2 years old.
McGree’s family practice serves pregnant women and babies, among others.
Ellingson said the babies are her favorites.
“It’s cool to see kids grow up,” she said. “Going through all these milestones with people is really rewarding.”
Ellingson occasionally works as a travel nurse, a gig that tends to offer high wages. She said the family is trying to pay off a new camper.
“We’re into camping. I like just being outdoors,” she said.
She said her extended families have cabins at Canyon Ferry and Lincoln.