Katie Yates, the school nurse for Margaret Leary and Hillcrest Elementary, was torn.

Growing up in Washington, her future lay bright before her. She knew she wanted to work with kids because they tell it like it is.

“They're really honest,” she said. “And funny.”

The question was whether to pursue a career in education or healthcare.

As a junior in high school, Yates had a life-changing experience, entering a program shadowing personnel at the local hospital.

At 17-years-old, Yates saw what few outside that world get a glimpse of.

In the cardiac lab, she saw a patient with an irregular heart beat shocked back to regular with a cardioversion. She saw babies born. She saw X-rays. In the lab, she saw a severed finger ripped off in a boating accident, the tendons still dangling off it.

“I also saw sad things, which I think was kind of eye opening to what nurses do. Because there are sad things that happen. You see people die," she said.

Sadness is a test for nurses, and Yates passed.

“It felt like kind of a calling. Everything about it felt right,” she said.