Katie Yates, the school nurse for Margaret Leary and Hillcrest Elementary, was torn.
Growing up in Washington, her future lay bright before her. She knew she wanted to work with kids because they tell it like it is.
“They're really honest,” she said. “And funny.”
The question was whether to pursue a career in education or healthcare.
As a junior in high school, Yates had a life-changing experience, entering a program shadowing personnel at the local hospital.
At 17-years-old, Yates saw what few outside that world get a glimpse of.
In the cardiac lab, she saw a patient with an irregular heart beat shocked back to regular with a cardioversion. She saw babies born. She saw X-rays. In the lab, she saw a severed finger ripped off in a boating accident, the tendons still dangling off it.
“I also saw sad things, which I think was kind of eye opening to what nurses do. Because there are sad things that happen. You see people die," she said.
Sadness is a test for nurses, and Yates passed.
“It felt like kind of a calling. Everything about it felt right,” she said.
Yates learned she wouldn’t have to give up on teaching to become a nurse. After the nurses she tagged along with performed the hands-on work, they taught patients how to take care of themselves on their own.
Working as a school nurse turned out to be the perfect combination of her passions, and she ended up in the town her husband, grandparents and great-grandparents all hailed from.
“Butte's special," she said. "It's a tough town, a hard working town with really special people in it. I learned that really quickly."
With her husband, Zac Yates, she raises her three girls, aged 12, seven and four, in the Mining City with pride.
The pandemic expanded the daily duties of school nurses — they work closely with the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department to track COVID cases and perform swab tests. They manage quarantine, and do contact tracing.
Yates has long advocated for her students — making sure they have the opportunity to eat healthy and home and at school, for example. Her role as advocate expanded during the pandemic, too.
All those rules — masks, hand washing, social distance — they make a difference in the community, at schools and at home alike.
School nurses became quarterbacks calling the plays to keep people safe. In endless conversations with parents about COVID protocol, Yates learned a great deal.
“People are going to have different views and ideas. And my views aren’t always the correct views. And so I really wanted to be respectful of that this year," she said.
Having respect and dignity for people regardless of their views is what makes conversations effective, Yates said.
The new responsibility has been immense. To make sure she meets it at her best, Yates gets off work, straps on her shoes and takes to Butte’s trails.
“I'm a runner," she said. "That helps my mind sometimes. Because with kids, you go home and think about and worry about them, and it's hard to disconnect sometimes. So taking care of myself is important. I think running and being outdoors helps a lot with that kind of stuff.”
Yates was honored by the Montana Association of School Nurses’ with the School Nurse of the Year Award in 2020. When she learned she was also selected among southwest Montana’s outstanding nurses, she wanted to make sure she told it how it is — the way kids do.
“I'm highlighting what we all did together. This was not me solo,” Yates said.
The school district has cared deeply for its nurses, Yates said, and that’s driven her to do her best.
And the pandemic put a spotlight on nurses far and wide. That’s a very good thing, Yates said, because none of them can do it alone. They rely on each other and the support of the community.