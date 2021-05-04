Hollie Barres

One big boost during her time at Montana Tech was support from family.

“My family was nothing but supportive,” she said. “I would not have been able to do it without them.”

A key stress reliever for Barres is an activity renowned for its ability to focus the mind on clear, rushing streams, birdsong and rising trout.

“I fly fish a lot,” she said. “That keeps me happy.”

Barres said her work at St. James Healthcare has been rewarding in a host of ways.

“The relationships I have built with co-workers have been outstanding,” she said. “Especially during COVID, we couldn’t have done it without each other.”

She said relationships with patients and their families have offered other enriching experiences. On the occasions when a patient and their family wrestle with the approach of death, the family often needs particularly strong support from the nursing staff, she said.

Barres said she can envision more school. She has her eye on a master’s degree in nursing education and is considering also becoming a nurse practitioner.