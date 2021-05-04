Enthusiastic. Ebullient. Effervescent.
“E” words with a positive lilt seem to fit Hollie Barres like a latex glove.
A colleague at St. James Healthcare who believed Barres should be recognized as one of the region’s top nurses reported that Barres has a “contagiously cheerful personality” that improves morale for staff and patients alike.
And this certainly was a year when a measure of cheer was welcome as medical staff in the region and their patients coped with the challenges of COVID-19.
One physician at St. James Healthcare refers to Barres as “Holiday Hollie” because of her positive energy.
Research has shown that a positive attitude among caregivers can facilitate healing for patients and boost staff morale.
Hollie Barres grew up in Deer Lodge and graduated from Powell County High School. Her father, Garry, worked as a farrier, a taxidermist and beekeeper. Her mother, Diane, returned to school at age 32 and became a pharmacist.
Years later, daughter Hollie decided to go back to school at the same age.
“That’s when our brains matured,” Barres said, smiling.
And a mature brain was needed as Barres entered the challenging nursing program at Montana Tech. She graduated in April 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
“It’s an amazing program,” Barres said. “They really set you up for success in the outside world.”
She waded as a new registered nurse into the turbulent world of patient care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barres hired on at St. James Healthcare and works on the hospital’s third floor, a medical floor where patients may have cardiac issues or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or a host of other conditions.
Her path to a nursing career started in a setting where patients have four feet. She worked for several years as a veterinary assistant at VCA Amherst Animal Hospital in Butte.
“I realized I liked the healing aspect of veterinary care and that I really liked people,” Barres said.
“When I was young I didn’t think I was science-minded,” she said. “But I found my calling and it has been a real driver for me.
“It helps too when you’re a little bit older because you’re more focused,” Barres said. “When I was 18 I never would have made it through nursing school.”
One big boost during her time at Montana Tech was support from family.
“My family was nothing but supportive,” she said. “I would not have been able to do it without them.”
A key stress reliever for Barres is an activity renowned for its ability to focus the mind on clear, rushing streams, birdsong and rising trout.
“I fly fish a lot,” she said. “That keeps me happy.”
Barres said her work at St. James Healthcare has been rewarding in a host of ways.
“The relationships I have built with co-workers have been outstanding,” she said. “Especially during COVID, we couldn’t have done it without each other.”
She said relationships with patients and their families have offered other enriching experiences. On the occasions when a patient and their family wrestle with the approach of death, the family often needs particularly strong support from the nursing staff, she said.
Barres said she can envision more school. She has her eye on a master’s degree in nursing education and is considering also becoming a nurse practitioner.
When Barres first learned she’d been chosen for a top nurse honor she said she reacted with goosebumps.