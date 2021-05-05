Deanna Montoya suited up as a flight nurse for EagleMed when the air ambulance company flew helicopters out of Butte’s Bert Mooney Airport. The work sounded glamorous and adventurous. But Montoya didn’t like it much.
Too much down time, she said. Too much time away from her family. She worked 24-hour shifts and a lot of hours were spent twiddling her thumbs at the company’s hangar. Her spirits started to sag.
“I like to stay busy,” Montoya said.
Today, she stays busy working as a registered nurse at St. James Healthcare, where she is focused on cardiac catheterization nursing and interventional radiology.
When and if there is down time, she works elsewhere in the hospital, responding to whichever floor or department needs help. Her varied expertise and tangible nursing skills — gained by working stints as a medical-surgical nurse, flight nurse and in ICU — were cited by the person who nominated Montoya for top nurse honors.
“While on the floor she is willing to share her wealth of experience with her fellow nurses and answer questions, no matter how silly,” the nominator wrote. “During the COVID surge, she was willing to work anywhere [she was] needed to help. Deanna is truly the reflection of what teamwork should be.”
Montoya has a reputation for being able to start an IV when others fail. On one occasion she responded to a call for IV help from a new nurse and recognized quickly that the patient needed a lot more than just an IV. Montoya quickly summed up the aspirating patient’s urgent medical needs as the new nurse listened, awestruck.
“Her mouth dropped to the floor,” Montoya recalled. “I remember being that nurse.”
Montoya said she enjoys teaching and mentoring new nurses whose critical thinking skills are not yet fully honed.
She said that she too had a lot to learn when starting work in cardiac catheterization and interventional radiology. Procedures can include installing pacemakers, performing peripheral artery angioplasties and embolizations, installing central lines, feeding tubes, ports for cancer patients and much more.
“I felt pretty stupid during my first year there,” Montoya said.
The Anaconda native graduated in 1989 from Anaconda High School. She began working at Galen in 1990 and became a certified nursing assistant when the facility offered detox services as well as treatment for elderly diagnosed as mentally ill.
Montoya discovered that she enjoyed providing patient care.
Later, she studied nursing at Montana Tech, graduating in 2001. She became a registered nurse with an associate’s degree and is studying now to nail down a bachelor’s of science degree in nursing.
Her sister, Heather Agostinelli, works as a registered nurse and is employed at the Montana State Prison. Another sister, Debbie Olson, works as a speech pathologist in Spokane. They are daughters of Nona Agostinelli and the late Joe Agostinelli.
Montoya said she found meaning and purpose during her years working in the ICU.
She recalled one patient — a young man who had suffered a severe brain injury in a motorcycle accident.
“It was touch and go,” she said. “He made it, though. I still see him out in the community.”
Another patient had a brain tumor removed and made a dramatic recovery, Montoya said.
But some patients fully recognize that the end is near and often seek a special form of care.
“They just want you to help them die peacefully and without pain,” she said.
One dying man asked for and received a piece of lemon meringue pie, a Coke and a Hershey bar, Montoya recalled.