Deanna Montoya suited up as a flight nurse for EagleMed when the air ambulance company flew helicopters out of Butte’s Bert Mooney Airport. The work sounded glamorous and adventurous. But Montoya didn’t like it much.

Too much down time, she said. Too much time away from her family. She worked 24-hour shifts and a lot of hours were spent twiddling her thumbs at the company’s hangar. Her spirits started to sag.

“I like to stay busy,” Montoya said.

Today, she stays busy working as a registered nurse at St. James Healthcare, where she is focused on cardiac catheterization nursing and interventional radiology.

When and if there is down time, she works elsewhere in the hospital, responding to whichever floor or department needs help. Her varied expertise and tangible nursing skills — gained by working stints as a medical-surgical nurse, flight nurse and in ICU — were cited by the person who nominated Montoya for top nurse honors.