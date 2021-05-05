Her most memorable moments tend to be those that launch with a jangling phone and jangling nerves.

Dawn Honer works as a circulating nurse in operating rooms at St. James Healthcare. The registered nurse said being on call during off hours can lead to bursts of adrenaline.

Summoned to staff an emergency surgery, she has 20 minutes to arrive.

“The hardest part of our jobs would be emergency surgeries, middle-of-the-night stuff,” Honer said. “You come in and you don’t know what the case is.”

Is it an emergency C-section? A gunshot wound? Major trauma from a motor vehicle rollover?

She then gets her game face on. Circulating nurses work in operating rooms and continually monitor patients and staff to ensure the surgery proceeds safely. Honer’s tasks can include interacting with patients’ families, who are often distressed about the emergency at hand. She is, in effect, an advocate for the patient before, during and after the surgery.

Such urgent cases can end happily. Or not.