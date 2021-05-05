Her most memorable moments tend to be those that launch with a jangling phone and jangling nerves.
Dawn Honer works as a circulating nurse in operating rooms at St. James Healthcare. The registered nurse said being on call during off hours can lead to bursts of adrenaline.
Summoned to staff an emergency surgery, she has 20 minutes to arrive.
“The hardest part of our jobs would be emergency surgeries, middle-of-the-night stuff,” Honer said. “You come in and you don’t know what the case is.”
Is it an emergency C-section? A gunshot wound? Major trauma from a motor vehicle rollover?
She then gets her game face on. Circulating nurses work in operating rooms and continually monitor patients and staff to ensure the surgery proceeds safely. Honer’s tasks can include interacting with patients’ families, who are often distressed about the emergency at hand. She is, in effect, an advocate for the patient before, during and after the surgery.
Such urgent cases can end happily. Or not.
Honer said the losses compel empathy for grieving families and there are times when such feelings bleed into her time at home in Butte. She and her husband, Steve, a police officer for Butte-Silver Bow County, share their home with five children, along with Dawn Honer’s mother and Dawn’s brother.
Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, Dawn moved at a young age with her family to Butte. Her father, Butte native Tony Cleverly, an electrician for Montana Power, died four years ago. Her mother, Francie Cleverly, is a retired respiratory therapist.
Honer said she never gave much thought as a child to a future occupation. In high school she worked as a waitress at Chances “R” Sports Bar and Casino in Butte.
Later, she met Susan Burton, a certified nurse midwife, and Burton encouraged her to consider nursing. Not long after, Honer enrolled at Montana Tech and completed an associates degree in nursing in 2007.
Her first nursing job was at the Montana State Hospital at Warm Springs. Honer said the work there was deeply challenging but also rewarding. She was a “flex nurse” who worked on various units at the state psychiatric hospital.
“I actually loved it,” she said.
She said patients who were admitted in the midst of a psychotic break often improved quickly once they began taking medication again. That was heartening to witness, she said.
“Schizophrenia is an awful disease,” she said.
Ultimately, though, Honer, who was pregnant and working a graveyard shift at Warm Springs, decided to take a job at St. James Healthcare.
She had already learned that nursing asks people in the profession to be enthusiastic, supportive, reassuring and encouraging.
Honer worked on a medical-surgical floor, an orthopedics and pediatrics floor and on a transitional care unit. She also worked for a time in the office of surgeon Dr. Raymond Kaufman, who specializes in medical and surgical care of the face, head, neck and skin.
In reality, Honer just flat out works. A lot. On the day of her interview with The Montana Standard, a Thursday she’d taken off from St. James Healthcare, Honer was preparing to work at Bert Mooney Airport for SkyWest airlines.
She also helps a cousin with her catering business.
“I’m always working,” Honer said, smiling. “I can’t remember the last time I had just one job.”
She said she is grateful she likes her role as a circulating nurse.
“We’re a team in surgery,” Honer said. “Our goal is the same. It takes everyone in the room to make it happen.
“I’m super fortunate because I work with a lot of great, talented people,” she said. “I enjoy my job. I enjoy the other nurses I work with.”