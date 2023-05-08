Why did you become a nurse?

I always knew I wanted to be in the medical field. After high school I went to Carroll College and got a degree in psychology, then after talking with friends and family members who were nurses, I decided to go to Montana Tech for nursing school.

What was one of your most memorable nursing experiences?

One of my most memorable experiences as a nurse was when I was a new grad, and I got to watched someone's eyes be harvested for donation.

What skills are most important for nurses?

I think some skills that are really important for nurses are to make patient's feel comfortable and talk to them about all the plans of care for the day.

What is the best advice you can give?

The best advice I can give any nurse is to know what you don't know, and always ask questions if you're unsure of anything, especially if you are a new nurse.

What does it take to be a nurse in challenging times?

Being a nurse in challenging times is not possible without having people to talk to and surrounding yourself with a good support system. I think this past year, I really got a new perspective on nursing after my husband was in a really bad car accident. I saw firsthand how scary it can be to have your loved one in the hospital, and after he was released, I was the one taking care of him and helping him to get back to his old self. This helped me to better empathize with my patients.