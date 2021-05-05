Brooke Evans waded into the crisis in pandemic-stricken New York City last year during a desperate time when bodies were piling up in refrigerated trailers outside hospitals.
The Butte-based nurse practitioner recently used two words to describe the experience: “Life changing.”
Evans, who works for Montana Orthopedics, volunteered for six weeks last spring in the emergency department of Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn. New York City was reeling as COVID-19 became a life and death reality for the metropolis.
“I went at the height of the pandemic,” she said. “I just kind of got the feeling I needed to go.”
On her first day at Coney Island Hospital the emergency department overflowed with patients, Evans said, including some who had died but had not yet been removed because of the overwhelming demand for care.
“I saw a lot of death there,” she said.
Accepting the temporary volunteer post required Evans to leave behind her husband, Levi, and their two young sons, as well as her mother, Nadine Eickbush, director of nursing at the Southwest Montana Veterans Home in Butte.
“My family was really supportive,” Evans said.
Her boss at Montana Orthopedics, Dr. Michael Gallagher, gave Evans a leave of absence to allow her to take the volunteer post.
During Evans’ six weeks at Coney Island Hospital seven staff members lost their lives due to COVID-19.
When she returned to Butte she realized that the pandemic’s full reality had not yet dawned on the Mining City. She saw many people who weren’t wearing face masks and heard others who dismissed the pandemic as a hoax.
Born in San Diego, California, Evans grew up in California and Utah.
She studied nursing at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, both as an undergraduate and graduate. In 2018, she completed her doctor of nursing practice degree. Her husband also attended the University of Mary. He played and coached soccer at the school and also coached soccer in his native Wyoming.
Evans’ father, John Smith, lives now in Pennsylvania with Evans’ stepmother. He once drove an 18-wheeler and worked for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.
But it was Evans’ mother who inspired her to pursue a career in nursing.
Evans said she sees nursing as a calling, as a summons to help people. She has balked at being called a hero for her time last April and May on the pandemic’s front lines.
The person who nominated Evans for the regional top nurse honors observed, “Brooke has unselfish concern and devotion for the well-being of others…Brooke does so much more than just take care of people. She is part teacher, part motivational speaker and part therapist.”
An article in “Momentum,” the University of Mary’s magazine, celebrated Evans’ volunteer service last year in New York City. She said her service at Coney Island Hospital was not heroic.
“If you go into the medical field, you go for a reason, and that’s to help people,” she told the magazine.
Evans added that she felt called to volunteer.
“Hopefully I impacted a lot of people and helped them when I was out there,” she told the magazine. “It changed my outlook on a lot of things in life.”
In a typically teeming and boisterous city rendered eerily quiet by COVID-19 shutdowns, New Yorkers launched a new tradition last spring to honor healthcare workers, first responders and other essential workers. Every evening, when the clock struck 7 p.m., Big Apple’s residents whooped, clapped and cheered to demonstrate appreciation for people on the front lines of an unprecedented crisis.
Evans said these nightly affirmations were heartening to hear.