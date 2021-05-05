Brooke Evans

Her boss at Montana Orthopedics, Dr. Michael Gallagher, gave Evans a leave of absence to allow her to take the volunteer post.

During Evans’ six weeks at Coney Island Hospital seven staff members lost their lives due to COVID-19.

When she returned to Butte she realized that the pandemic’s full reality had not yet dawned on the Mining City. She saw many people who weren’t wearing face masks and heard others who dismissed the pandemic as a hoax.

Born in San Diego, California, Evans grew up in California and Utah.

She studied nursing at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, both as an undergraduate and graduate. In 2018, she completed her doctor of nursing practice degree. Her husband also attended the University of Mary. He played and coached soccer at the school and also coached soccer in his native Wyoming.

Evans’ father, John Smith, lives now in Pennsylvania with Evans’ stepmother. He once drove an 18-wheeler and worked for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

But it was Evans’ mother who inspired her to pursue a career in nursing.