Why did you become a nurse?

I’m a caregiver at heart. I love helping people. Being a support for patients and their families during very personal times in their lives brings me joy and fulfillment.

What was one of your most memorable nursing experiences?

I have two most memorable nursing moments. The first is having the skills to take care of my premature twins and their many health needs as infants and toddlers; the second was being able to take care of my mom as she was battling cancer.

What skills are most important for nurses?

The most import skills a nurse needs are love, compassion and knowing sometimes just listening is the best thing we can do to help.

What is the best advice you can give?

Treat everyone with respect no matter who they are.

What does it take to be a nurse in challenging times?

Being a nurse today is hard, mentally and emotionally. I feel you need a strong inner circle of people and a strong faith.

Any final thoughts?

I am so thankful for the flexibility nursing has given me over the years and the opportunity work in many different areas of nursing. I am very happy where I am, but excited to see where my nursing journey takes me in the future.