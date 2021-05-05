Alissa Atcheson

Atcheson said she initially took the job at the Montana Chemical Dependence Center because the schedule it offered — two 12-hour shifts — dovetailed nicely with spending time with her children.

“I wasn’t sure I was going to like it at first,” she said. “And then I grew to love it.”

New admissions typically arrive at their life’s lowest ebb, Atcheson said.

“They’re just in a world of hurt,” she said. “They’re people who have lost everything. They are hurt in their hearts.”

Addiction doesn’t discriminate, she said. It can happen to anyone. The center treats people with alcohol addiction, methamphetamine addiction, opiate use disorder and other chemical dependency afflictions.

When new admissions encounter staff who greet them without judgment, it can increase the odds that a patient will remain in treatment, Atcheson said.

“I’ve had patients tell me, ‘Oh, my gosh, you were the only reason I stayed.’”

Atcheson had previously worked for Rocky Mountain Hospice. She found rewards too in this end-of-life work.