Alissa Atcheson’s childhood friends sometimes shrank from visiting the Atcheson home. After all, the place fairly bristled with wild animals. Kids felt awe for tooth and claw even though the animals were stuffed facsimiles of their former selves.
There was an African lion, a polar bear, a hippo, even a crocodile.
Alissa Atcheson grew up in a Butte family known internationally for outfitting and hunting consulting. Her father, Keith Atcheson, joined Jack Atcheson & Sons in the late 1970s.
Although Alissa helped out with the family business during her youth and was herself a hunter, she didn’t see embracing outfitting as a career path.
She graduated from Butte High School in 2004. In 2007, she received an associate’s degree in nursing from Montana Tech.
Nursing became Atcheson’s career path. It meandered for a time before she took a job in 2016 at the Montana Chemical Dependency Center in Butte.
Her work there led to her being nominated for a top nurse honor.
“Alissa is a selfless, skilled and gifted RN who has helped many patients recover from alcohol and drug addictions and helped set them on a new path [with] hope for their future,” the nominator wrote.
Atcheson said she initially took the job at the Montana Chemical Dependence Center because the schedule it offered — two 12-hour shifts — dovetailed nicely with spending time with her children.
“I wasn’t sure I was going to like it at first,” she said. “And then I grew to love it.”
New admissions typically arrive at their life’s lowest ebb, Atcheson said.
“They’re just in a world of hurt,” she said. “They’re people who have lost everything. They are hurt in their hearts.”
Addiction doesn’t discriminate, she said. It can happen to anyone. The center treats people with alcohol addiction, methamphetamine addiction, opiate use disorder and other chemical dependency afflictions.
When new admissions encounter staff who greet them without judgment, it can increase the odds that a patient will remain in treatment, Atcheson said.
“I’ve had patients tell me, ‘Oh, my gosh, you were the only reason I stayed.’”
Atcheson had previously worked for Rocky Mountain Hospice. She found rewards too in this end-of-life work.
“I loved it,” she said. “I loved being there for families. And being there when the person takes their last breath is so inspiring.”
Less inspiring for Atcheson was working in nursing management. For a time she was director of nursing at Copper Ridge Health and Rehab, a skilled nursing facility in Butte.
“It became too much for my family,” Atcheson said. “And my favorite thing is working directly with patients.”
Her first job out of nursing school was with St. James Healthcare, working as a floor nurse on the transitional care unit. Atcheson said she wanted to learn basic, hands-on nursing skills.
The skills she learned growing up in the Atcheson family were quite different.
Jack Atcheson & Sons was founded in Butte in 1955 by Jack Atcheson Sr. and his wife, Mary Claire. He operated a taxidermy business but also booked hunting trips worldwide for clients.
The website for Jack Atcheson & Sons reports that Keith Atcheson “guided his first client at the age of 16 to a successful bull elk hunt.”
Alissa Atcheson said she treasures memories associated with a family hunting camp in eastern Montana and helping her father and her step-mother, Nicole Atcheson, around the camp.
“It was an awesome experience,” she said.