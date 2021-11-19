Wish upon a copper star project returns this year

The Copper Star that was fabricated for Montana Resources and graced the top of the Capitol Christmas Tree in Washington, DC in 2017 still shines on display in the BSB Courthouse. The copper star returned to Butte to be on display at the 2018 Montana Folk Festival and now is on permanent display in the BSB Courthouse at 155 W. Granite St.

The star has eight points and features Montana's state flower, the Bitterroot, on the front and back — a three-dimensional copper piece attached at the center. The star is nested in a steel frame wrapped in copper. Plexiglas allows internal lighting to shine through.

After a hiatus last year due to the pandemic, and thanks to support from the Economic Development Mill Levy fund and Mainstreet members, once again this holiday season, Mainstreet Uptown Butte and BSB County invite Butte citizens to come see the star and make a wish for the holidays.

"We have installed two candy cane-colored wish boxes in the Chief Executive's Office at the Courthouse — one for children and one for adults,” said George Everett, Mainstreet Uptown Butte Executive Director. “No wish is too big or too small. Wishes can be anonymous or they can be entered with name address and phone number so that perhaps we can make a few of these wishes come true," added Everett.

"Between now and noon on Dec. 15, Butte citizens young and old are encouraged to make a wish for the community of Butte, or for neighbors, friends or families. Wishes are often made in silence in front of a well or a fountain or on a falling star. We think that this particular well-traveled star is a great place to make a wish, and we want to see what those wishes are for Butte and to see how we might, if possible, help make a few come true this holiday season," added Everett.

So, for the next month, as you do business in Uptown Butte, stop by the Courthouse at 155 W. Granite St. make a wish upon a Copper Star as you enjoy the season's festivities in Uptown Butte. Sometimes, against all odds, wishes do come true.

For more details, visit www.mainstreetbutte.org, or on Facebook at uptownbutte.

