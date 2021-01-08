Videos series commemorates Kenyon-Connell warehouse disaster of 1895

Butte Historical Memorials Inc. will be releasing a short video series of six episodes to commemorate the 126th anniversary of the Great Butte Warehouse Disaster of 1895 (Kenyon-Connell).
"Living History: A Community Left Behind'' videos will be released on BHM's Facebook page beginning on Friday, Jan. 15, and will continue to be released every Friday and Tuesday through Feb. 2.
The video presentation will include local people, who will portray family members of some of the victims of the explosion. The characters were photographed in period clothing (as close as possible) at the World Museum of Mining. The sound booth at NCAT was used to record a narrative of the story. Parts include "Jim the surviving fire horse" read by the group's sculptor, Jim Dolan with old pictures of the horse. Father Patrick Beretta wrote and read the story of William Copeland's loyal dog for the video.
BHM feels fortunate to have family members of some of the victims in Butte:
- Annette Giop portrayed and read the narrative for her great-grandmother Mary Fraser, who was the mother of Gibbon Fraser the youngest person to die from the explosions.
- Sue Ueland portrayed and read the narrative for her great-grandmother Mary Robins, the wife of Edwin (Two Bear) Robins, the oldest person to die from the explosions.
- Meg Peters portrayed and read the narrative for her great-grandmother Mary Brinck, who was the wife of William Brinck the 58th and last victim to die as a result of the explosions.
There will be two episodes per week posted at 7 p.m. on the Butte Historical Memorial's Facebook page. Each episode contains two narratives. Each video will be about 10 minutes long. Listed below is the schedule for the upcoming episodes.
Friday, Jan. 15 — Episode 1
- Intro read by Jim McCarthy
- Dan Boyle as Dave Magee
- Lindsay Mulcahy as Minnie Cameron
Tuesday, Jan.19 — Episode 2
- Father Beretta as Dog
- John Wallace as John Caddy
Friday, Jan. 22 — Episode 3
- Martha Cooney-Simonich as Susan Young Gates
- Jim Dolan as Jim the Horse
Tuesday, Jan. 26 — Episode 4
- Meg Peters as Mary Brinck
- Kim Kohn as Mrs. Mary Sloan
Friday, Jan. 29 — Episode 5
- Vickie Anderson as Dan Hickey's Mother
- Annette Giop as Mary Fraser
Tuesday, Feb. 2 — Episode 6
- Sue Ueland as Mary Robins
- John Sandford as Charles Goddard
- Ending read by Jim McCarthy