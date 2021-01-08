Videos series commemorates Kenyon-Connell warehouse disaster of 1895

"Living History: A Community Left Behind'' videos will be released on BHM's Facebook page beginning on Friday, Jan. 15, and will continue to be released every Friday and Tuesday through Feb. 2.

The video presentation will include local people, who will portray family members of some of the victims of the explosion. The characters were photographed in period clothing (as close as possible) at the World Museum of Mining. The sound booth at NCAT was used to record a narrative of the story. Parts include "Jim the surviving fire horse" read by the group's sculptor, Jim Dolan with old pictures of the horse. Father Patrick Beretta wrote and read the story of William Copeland's loyal dog for the video.