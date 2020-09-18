 Skip to main content
Upcoming events for the Elk Lodge this month
ANACONDA — The Anaconda Elks Lodge, 223 S. Main St., is hosting the following events during the month of September:

  • Rummage/bake sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Anaconda Elks Lodge.
  • Hamburger night is from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Elks Lodge. People have the option to eat outside, if the weather permits, or inside.
  • Ice cream social will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Elks Lodge. There will be sodas and sundaes for sale.  
  • Taco Tuesday will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Elks Lodge. 
