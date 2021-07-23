 Skip to main content
Trivia Night held once a month at The Elks Lodge
Trivia Night held once a month at The Elks Lodge

Trivia night

Butte Public Library and The Elks Lodge have teamed up to host monthly trivia nights.

 Provided photo

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library and The Elks Lodge have teamed up to host monthly trivia nights starting at 6:30 p.m., on the last Wednesday of every month, at The Elks lodge, 206 W. Galena St. Teams of four or more people and individuals can compete for fun prizes. The entrance fees are $5 for individuals and $10 for teams. 

The theme for Wednesday, July 28, is American history. Food and drinks are available for purchase from The Elks. 

This month's sponsor is Gallicano's Pizzeria, in Anaconda. Prizes will be provided by Gallicano's.   

For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

