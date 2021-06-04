Thompson Park Trail cleanup set for June 5

People of all ages are invited to help with trail cleanup and maintenance work in Butte's Thompson Park at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 5. Volunteers will meet at the first (Sagebrush Flats) gate, adjacent to Highway 2.

The local effort, held in conjunction with National Trails Day, is spearheaded by the Friends of Thompson Park. Volunteers should bring gloves and be prepared to walk.

Activities will include opportunities to learn about trail maintenance, including cleaning drain dips, nipping lodgepole seedlings, removing small trees, painting over graffiti in the tunnels and elsewhere, and picking up garbage.

Friends of Thompson Park is a multiple use organization that includes all users of the park whether you are a hiker, horseback rider, bicyclist, disc golfer, birder or anyone who has a desire to ensure the park is maintained for enjoyment by the public.