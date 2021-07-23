‘The Tinderbox’ premieres at the Mother Lode Theatre

“The Tinderbox” will be showing at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at the Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W. Park St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $20 for adults and $10 for children 18 and under.
Based on the fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen, The Tinderbox is a comedy film set in modern-day Butte, Montana using the City’s scenic backgrounds and beautiful Uptown locations.
Directed by Elizabeth Cox and the late David L. Butler (whose cinematographic credits include Apocalypse Now, Terminator 2, The Black Stallion, The Blues Brothers, and countless other films) “The Tinderbox” tells the story of a shell-shocked soldier who returns home to Butte and falls in love with a beautiful young woman who is kept locked in a tower by her paranoid father. Wracked by poverty and mental illness, the soldier can only dream of ever being with his love. Until one cold, dark night when he discovers that the old tinderbox on his mantel will summon an oversized, inebriated leprechaun who can bring him anything he desires in the twinkling of an eye.
Starring Mike Nance, Mike Verdon, Brin Merkley, Danny Felix, Andree O’Shea, Rob Cox, Craig LeDouceur, Kevin George, John Emeigh, Alicia Knievel-Vincent, Tabatha Bettin and Amber Rose Mason, “The Tinderbox” features dozens of Butte’s local actors and musicians.
With an anticipated rating of PG-13, the film contains mild crude language and substance use that may not be appropriate for young children.