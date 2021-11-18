The Christmas Stroll will be adapted because of COVID again this year

Due to the persistence of COVID cases and deaths in the community, Mainstreet Uptown Butte has decided to forego the indoor tree lighting ceremony at the Courthouse Rotunda and the Children's Light parade that has followed in previous years.

Last year all of the associated Christmas Stroll activities were put on hold except for whatever individual businesses planned in their stores for shoppers.

Unfortunately, that is where things are again this year.

Several businesses may plan to be open on Friday, Dec. 3, for the convenience of their customers and Mainstreet Uptown Butte will try to make everyone aware of their plans and offerings.

One of the tipping points for this decision was the news that the general office building at Northwestern Energy will remain closed to the public. They have been a major sponsor of the Stroll for the past few years and half of the entertainment took place there with choirs, dancers, singers and more. And so it shall be again in better times.

The Festival of Trees has also been postponed this year as well.

Mainstreet Uptown Butte encourages customers to start shopping early due to the effect of supply chain disruptions, again another side effect of the lingering pandemic. Don't wait until December when you can start shopping for Christmas now.

