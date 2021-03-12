St. Patrick’s Day Color Run held virtually

The Butte Cares Youth Coalition, with support of Butte Cares, will host the St. Patrick's Day Virtual Color Run, a substance free youth event and fundraiser, on St. Patrick's Day, all day until 11:59 p.m.
The virtual color run is a healthy, alternative activity for youths, families and the community. Participants pick their own route or choose from the three recommended routes and track their time on a watch, Fitbit, or any other time tracking device. Then snap a photo and upload it on the Butte Cares Inc. Facebook page. All children 14 years and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Online registration will remain open until 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 17. Register at https://bcr.myfunrun.com/3/online_payment.htm. All registration fees and donations will go directly back to the Butte Cares Youth Coalition for the planning and delivery of more exciting youth events.
Located on the southwest coast of Ireland, the Beara Peninsula was the birthplace for many of Butte’s Irish immigrants. Here are the stories of just a few of the many Beara immigrants who came to Butte.