Sorich's "The Cabbage Patch'' topic of archives radio interview
Sorich's "The Cabbage Patch'' topic of archives radio interview

The Butte Archives will interview journalist Jacob Sorich on Wednesday, March 10, for its Brown Bag lunch lecture series on KBOW's Party Line (550 AM). Sorich will talk about his new book, “The Cabbage Patch,'' a collection of stories about murder, mystery, fraud, gangs and ethnic wars in Butte’s forgotten ghetto. Between 1880 and 1940, the Cabbage Patch was a hotbed of crime that helped Butte earn its dark reputation. “The Cabbage Patch” also had its share of heroes along with its many villains, all described in detail in the book.

Sorich grew up in Butte and graduated from the University of Montana with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism in 2006.  He has written freelance articles for Paste Magazine, Montana Magazine, Consequence of Sound and others, and worked at newspapers throughout the West before returning to Butte to work as an advertising designer for The Montana Standard. This is his first book.

