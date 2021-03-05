Sorich's "The Cabbage Patch'' topic of archives radio interview

The Butte Archives will interview journalist Jacob Sorich on Wednesday, March 10, for its Brown Bag lunch lecture series on KBOW's Party Line (550 AM). Sorich will talk about his new book, “The Cabbage Patch,'' a collection of stories about murder, mystery, fraud, gangs and ethnic wars in Butte’s forgotten ghetto. Between 1880 and 1940, the Cabbage Patch was a hotbed of crime that helped Butte earn its dark reputation. “The Cabbage Patch” also had its share of heroes along with its many villains, all described in detail in the book.