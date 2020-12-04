Social Justice Book Club to discuss 'Born a Crime'

Butte Public Library's Social Justice Book Club will meet virtually at 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, to discuss “Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah. Copies of the book can be picked up through our curbside service from the main branch of the library. Those wishing to join the discussion should call the library at 406-723-3361 or email programming.bsbpl@gmail.com with an email address to receive a Zoom invite.

Trevor Noah’s unlikely path from apartheid South Africa to the desk of The Daily Show began with a criminal act, his birth. Trevor was born to a white Swiss father and a black Xhosa mother at a time when such a union was punishable by five years in prison. Living proof of his parents’ indiscretion, Trevor was kept mostly indoors for the earliest years of his life, bound by the extreme and often absurd measures his mother took to hide him from a government that could, at any moment, steal him away. Finally liberated by the end of South Africa’s tyrannical white rule, Trevor and his mother set forth on a grand adventure, living openly and freely and embracing the opportunities won by a centuries-long struggle.