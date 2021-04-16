Shakespeare in the Parks launches 2021 season

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will return to in-person performances this summer with productions of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Cymbeline.”
The touring company will travel nearly 7,000 miles performing throughout Montana and neighboring states. All performances are offered free to audiences in local parks and public spaces. Montana Shakespeare in the Parks relies on grants, corporate sponsorships, and thousands of individual donors to support the free performances.
Below is the tour schedule for area towns. All performances start at 6 p.m.
Monday, July 26 — Dillon — “Cymbeline,” UM Western Legacy Plaza
Thursday, July 29 — Anaconda —“Cymbeline,” Washoe Park
Friday, July 30 — Philipsburg — “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Winninghoff Park
Saturday, July 31 — Deer Lodge — “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Old Prison Yard
Sunday, Aug. 15 — Whitehall — “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” TBD
Wednesday, Sept. 1 — Boulder — “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Jefferson County Fairgrounds
Thursday, Sept. 2 — Butte — “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Stodden Park