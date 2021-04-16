 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shakespeare in the Parks launches 2021 season
0 comments
top story

Shakespeare in the Parks launches 2021 season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shakespeare in the Park

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will return this summer with in-person performances of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Cymbeline.”

 Provided photo

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will return to in-person performances this summer with productions of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “Cymbeline.”

The touring company will travel nearly 7,000 miles performing throughout Montana and neighboring states. All performances are offered free to audiences in local parks and public spaces. Montana Shakespeare in the Parks relies on grants, corporate sponsorships, and thousands of individual donors to support the free performances.    

Below is the tour schedule for area towns. All performances start at 6 p.m.

Monday, July 26 — Dillon — “Cymbeline,” UM Western Legacy Plaza

Thursday, July 29 — Anaconda —“Cymbeline,” Washoe Park

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, July 30 — Philipsburg — “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Winninghoff Park

Saturday, July 31 — Deer Lodge — “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Old Prison Yard

Sunday, Aug. 15 — Whitehall — “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” TBD

Wednesday, Sept. 1 — Boulder — “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Jefferson County Fairgrounds

Thursday, Sept. 2 — Butte — “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Stodden Park

For more details, visit shakespeareintheparks.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Officially Split

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Princes William, Harry won't walk side-by-side at funeral
Entertainment

Princes William, Harry won't walk side-by-side at funeral

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — Prince William and Prince Harry won’t walk side-by-side Saturday as they follow their grandfather’s coffin into the church ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral, minimizing the chances of any awkward moments between the brothers who are grappling with strained relations since Harry’s decision to step away from royal duties last year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News