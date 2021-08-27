Robison poetry reading and book signing in Virginia City

VIRGINIA CITY — Author and Poet Lee Robison will be reading his poetry and signing his book “Have” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Elling House Arts and Humanities Center in Virginia City.
While Robison’s writing draws on experiences of his full life, much of it circles back to round up, retell and make sense of — corral, if you will — what Montana means to him.
A press release notes that many of the poems in “Have” draw from Robison’s ranch experiences for their subject matter and imagery. He uses these experiences to examine what it means to have something, to take something, to belong somewhere. In the poem “Native,” for example, ranch and farm imagery is contrasted with the imagery of Montana’s pre-history to ask, to whom does this land belong, and what validates that possession. What is it that make this valley, this river, these mountains ours? In “Requiem for a Rancher” the question becomes what can an old cowboy take with him when he dies? And just how much of him remains in the land and the landscape he formed in his lifetime?
Robison was born in Bozeman in 1948. He grew up on a ranch in McAllister, working cattle and sheep, irrigating, and working in the hay fields. After graduating from Ennis High School, he earned a bachelor’s and then a master’s degree from Brigham Young University. He is retired from the U.S. federal service, having spent 30 years working for the Indian Health Service, first on the Navajo Nation in Window Rock, Arizona, and then at the Rockville, Maryland, IHS headquarters. For those 30 years he wrote poetry in the evenings and on the commuter trains and buses. Lee and Kathy, his wife of 44 years, moved back to Montana in 2013, and now live near McAllister.
In his retirement, Robison has continued with his writing, working on both fiction and poetry. He is currently working on organizing and finding a publisher for a collection of his short stories. He is also preparing a collection of his Haiku, which has a working title of "Montana Zen — Cowboy Haiku."