Robison poetry reading and book signing in Virginia City

VIRGINIA CITY — Author and Poet Lee Robison will be reading his poetry and signing his book “Have” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Elling House Arts and Humanities Center in Virginia City.

While Robison’s writing draws on experiences of his full life, much of it circles back to round up, retell and make sense of — corral, if you will — what Montana means to him.

A press release notes that many of the poems in “Have” draw from Robison’s ranch experiences for their subject matter and imagery. He uses these experiences to examine what it means to have something, to take something, to belong somewhere. In the poem “Native,” for example, ranch and farm imagery is contrasted with the imagery of Montana’s pre-history to ask, to whom does this land belong, and what validates that possession. What is it that make this valley, this river, these mountains ours? In “Requiem for a Rancher” the question becomes what can an old cowboy take with him when he dies? And just how much of him remains in the land and the landscape he formed in his lifetime?