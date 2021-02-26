Rialto Theatre celebrates centennial

DEER LODGE — The Rialto Community Theatre in Deer Lodge will celebrate 100 years of serving the Powell County community in early March with a centennial gala and special performances by Cutler Brothers Theatre/Rising Star Academy.
The first event on the Rialto stage, on March 2, 1921, was a touring comedic opera production of “Robin Hood,” and the Rialto board has engaged the Cutler Brothers Theatre/Rising Star Academy to perform a “Robin Hood” play, directed by Erin Jewell, for three performances in March.
Although Cutler Bros. version is not an opera, such as the show which toured here in 1921, it is full of the same lively characters. Robin Hood, Little John, Friar Tuck, and Maid Marian take on King John and the Sheriff of Nottingham in this humorous, rambunctious version of the legendary folk hero.
Doors will open for the centennial gala at 6 p.m., and the play will begin at 7:30 p.m. The event will feature a 1920s costume contest and a best dressed/most dressed up contest judged by the audience, a 50/50 drawing, raffles for themed gift baskets, photo displays, and a short program. Each guest will get a piece of cheesecake with toppings and a glass of champagne for a toast. Beer and wine will be available, as well as the usual Rialto concessions. Tickets are $30.
The other performances of “Robin Hood’’ are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 5-6; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7. Tickets are $20.
Tickets for the play are available at Valley Foods, Keystone Pharmacy, Steele’s in Butte and Deer Lodge, at the Rialto, 418 Main St. in Deer Lodge, or online at www.deerlodgerialto.com.
Limited edition Rialto Centennial tumblers are also available for $25. They come in black, navy blue, maroon, and royal blue. For more details on the festivities call 406-846-7900 or visit the https://www.deerlodgerialto.com/.